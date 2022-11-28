The Best Christmas Jumpers For Kids From Just £12 (Including Personalisation And Light-Up Styles)

If you thought Christmas jumpers were just for adults, you were wrong. The high street is full of brilliant children's Christmas jumpers that will put a smile on their face as well as yours.
Whether you're looking for fun festive novelty knits - think dinosaurs, and pom poms - to chic jumpers with a hint of sparkle that can be worn way past the festive season (hello, cost-per-wear) there's a kids' Christmas jumper out there for every style and budget.
From supermarket designs to pick up with your weekly shop to hot buys from high street faves H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer, we've rounded up the best Christmas jumpers for kids to shop now – just in time for Christmas Jumper Day on December 8.
SHOP: Best Kids Christmas Jumpers 2022
Boden's dog jumper is pretty hard to resist. Designed for ages 2-12 years, it's currently on sale for £22.20 when you use the code F6D9 at the checkout.
Christmas doesn't get more traditional than a classic fair isle knit. Add Father Christmas and we're officially sold.
M&S has so many great knits to choose from this year but this one is particularly great for ages 2-7 years.
Joules' striped jumper is perfect for children from 0-24 months - and it's currently on sale, too.
Okay, it might not be a traditional Christmas jumper, but for kids who find formal dressing a little stuffy, they'll be comfortable in a dove of peace sweater.
This sweet Christmas jumper is perfect for all kids aged 1-10 years. Plus, if you're an H&M member (it's free to sign up), you can buy it for just £8.99.
If you're looking for a slightly more subtle take on the Christmas jumper for children, try Trotters, which has a range of super-cute knits, including this Little Guardsman Jumper.
Why not make their jumper extra special with their name on the front? Covering ages 3 to 13, you can even get matching ones for the whole family.
Older children will love this jacquard knit from Zara, which is under £25 and caters to ages 6-14 years.
READ MORE: The Christmas Gifts That Kids (And Their Parents) Will Genuinely Love
READ MORE: Christmas Presents For Mum: The Ultimate Gifts She'll Actually Really Like