The Best Christmas Jumpers For Kids From Just £12 (Including Personalisation And Light-Up Styles)

From novelty to understated, there's nothing naff about these festive sweaters.

by Charlotte Pavitt |
If you thought Christmas jumpers were just for adults, you were wrong. The high street is full of brilliant children's Christmas jumpers that will put a smile on their face as well as yours.

Whether you're looking for fun festive novelty knits - think dinosaurs, and pom poms - to chic jumpers with a hint of sparkle that can be worn way past the festive season (hello, cost-per-wear) there's a kids' Christmas jumper out there for every style and budget.

From supermarket designs to pick up with your weekly shop to hot buys from high street faves H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer, we've rounded up the best Christmas jumpers for kids to shop now – just in time for Christmas Jumper Day on December 8.

SHOP: Best Kids Christmas Jumpers 2022

Boden, Festive Dog Jumper
1 of 9

Boden's dog jumper is pretty hard to resist. Designed for ages 2-12 years, it's currently on sale for £22.20 when you use the code F6D9 at the checkout.

JoJo Maman Bebe, Fair Isle Christmas Jumper
2 of 9

Christmas doesn't get more traditional than a classic fair isle knit. Add Father Christmas and we're officially sold.

Marks and Spencer, Knitted Christmas Tree Jumper
3 of 9

M&S has so many great knits to choose from this year but this one is particularly great for ages 2-7 years.

Joules, Cracking Festive Knitted Jumper
4 of 9

Joules' striped jumper is perfect for children from 0-24 months - and it's currently on sale, too.

Mini Rodini, Peace Dove Sweatshirt
5 of 9

Okay, it might not be a traditional Christmas jumper, but for kids who find formal dressing a little stuffy, they'll be comfortable in a dove of peace sweater.

H&M, 3D Christmas Jumper
6 of 9

This sweet Christmas jumper is perfect for all kids aged 1-10 years. Plus, if you're an H&M member (it's free to sign up), you can buy it for just £8.99.

Trotters, Little Guardsman Jumper
7 of 9

If you're looking for a slightly more subtle take on the Christmas jumper for children, try Trotters, which has a range of super-cute knits, including this Little Guardsman Jumper.

Lovetree Design at Not On The High Street, Personalised Claus Jumper
8 of 9

Why not make their jumper extra special with their name on the front? Covering ages 3 to 13, you can even get matching ones for the whole family.

Zara, Jacquard Knit Sweater
9 of 9

Older children will love this jacquard knit from Zara, which is under £25 and caters to ages 6-14 years.

