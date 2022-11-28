The Best Christmas Jumpers For Kids From Just £12 (Including Personalisation And Light-Up Styles)

If you thought Christmas jumpers were just for adults, you were wrong. The high street is full of brilliant children's Christmas jumpers that will put a smile on their face as well as yours.

Whether you're looking for fun festive novelty knits - think dinosaurs, and pom poms - to chic jumpers with a hint of sparkle that can be worn way past the festive season (hello, cost-per-wear) there's a kids' Christmas jumper out there for every style and budget.

From supermarket designs to pick up with your weekly shop to hot buys from high street faves H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer, we've rounded up the best Christmas jumpers for kids to shop now – just in time for Christmas Jumper Day on December 8.