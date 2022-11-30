  1. Home
These Are The Best Artificial Christmas Trees (For Every Room Of The House)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

It's true, the festive season has certainly arrived. With Bailey's being stocked up in our cabinets, turkey dinners making their way onto shopping list plans and maybe one or two presents already bought, it's time to start thinking of the arrival of Father Christmas (as well as a new party dress for the party season). If you haven't already started putting it up, now's the perfect chance to bring out your Christmas tree - tinsel and everything.

The biggest question that is on the top of everyone's lists when it comes to tree choices: artificial or authentic? Years of real Christmas trees have caused frustrations with pine needles all over the shop and not to mention the huff and puff of having to fork out money every year to buy one. Yes, they do smell particularly Christmassy but they're only really worth your while if you have the manpower to put them up. Artificial trees, on the other hand, will last for years and years before you have to haul them out into the rubbish.

Plus, if you have more than one room you need to decorate (kitchen, living room, hallways), you can never really have too many Christmas trees. Artificial trees allow you to bring a different ambience to each room - frosty tips to keep it minimal, cosy red and green pine in warming living rooms or even miniature or glass trees to decorate dining tables and exteriors.

So, whether you're looking to decorate your home like a winter wonderland, or just want to go à la alpine ski lodge, there's the best artificial tree for every interior out there. Here are the top choices below.

SHOP: The Best Artificial Christmas Trees For The Season

Best Artificial Christmas Trees To Buy 2022

The White Company Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree - 7.5ft
CREDIT: The White Company

Is there anything more indulgent than a White Company Christmas tree? The 7.5ft Christmas tree is a classic addition to any welcoming interior, and you can even cover up the bottom with the rustic-looking wicker skirt. Effortless.

John Lewis White Glacier Unlit Christmas Tree, 6ft
CREDIT: John Lewis

White Christmas trees are for those who want to maintain the minimalism of their homes while still getting into the Christmas spirit. Make a festive impact with gold or silver baubles.

Dunelm 7ft LED Winchester Pine Christmas Tree
CREDIT: Dunelm

The genius of an artificial tree is that it can also be pre-lit, so you don't have to faff about by wrestling the lights around the back of the Christmas tree. This option from Dunelm is simply divine (and is also a bursting tree with more space for baubles and decorations).

John Lewis Pre-Lit Birch Twig Tree, Copper, 6ft
CREDIT: John Lewis

Not every tree in your home has to be a classic Christmas tree - like this birch twig tree, which is more for the no-frills festive family out there. Also available in white.

HOMCOM 6FT Artificial Christmas Tree with Pine Cones
CREDIT: B&Q

B&Q is a go-to for all things homeware and hardware, especially at Christmas time. Luckily, the Christmas trees are pretty spectacular too, especially if you want to snap up something easy and simple to prop up - like this choice that has frosty tips and pine cones on the branches.

Snowy Spruce artificial Christmas tree with LED lights 6ft
CREDIT: Selfridges

Make your home feel like the North Pole with a 'snowy' artificial tree. This one comes with with LED lights built-in, to make your set-up even smoother.

The Seasonal Aisle Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
CREDIT: Wayfair

If you're short on space and don't want to have a huge tree taking up most of your living room, slim down on all the excess this Christmas with a trimmer tree.

8ft Warm Pre-Lit Grand Fir Christmas Tree
CREDIT: M&S

Warm lights make every home feel snug and cosy, so set up this Grand Fir to make every December night feel festive.

Nobel Spruce artificial Christmas tree 2ft
CREDIT: Selfridges

If you're looking for smaller trees to place around the house, invest in a 2ft Christmas tree. Grab a few to line your front door or place these little trees in hallways and along stairs, to make the festivities flow through your home.

