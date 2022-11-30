These Are The Best Artificial Christmas Trees (For Every Room Of The House)

It's true, the festive season has certainly arrived. With Bailey's being stocked up in our cabinets, turkey dinners making their way onto shopping list plans and maybe one or two presents already bought, it's time to start thinking of the arrival of Father Christmas (as well as a new party dress for the party season). If you haven't already started putting it up, now's the perfect chance to bring out your Christmas tree - tinsel and everything.
The biggest question that is on the top of everyone's lists when it comes to tree choices: artificial or authentic? Years of real Christmas trees have caused frustrations with pine needles all over the shop and not to mention the huff and puff of having to fork out money every year to buy one. Yes, they do smell particularly Christmassy but they're only really worth your while if you have the manpower to put them up. Artificial trees, on the other hand, will last for years and years before you have to haul them out into the rubbish.
Plus, if you have more than one room you need to decorate (kitchen, living room, hallways), you can never really have too many Christmas trees. Artificial trees allow you to bring a different ambience to each room - frosty tips to keep it minimal, cosy red and green pine in warming living rooms or even miniature or glass trees to decorate dining tables and exteriors.
So, whether you're looking to decorate your home like a winter wonderland, or just want to go à la alpine ski lodge, there's the best artificial tree for every interior out there. Here are the top choices below.
SHOP: The Best Artificial Christmas Trees For The Season
Best Artificial Christmas Trees To Buy 2022
Is there anything more indulgent than a White Company Christmas tree? The 7.5ft Christmas tree is a classic addition to any welcoming interior, and you can even cover up the bottom with the rustic-looking wicker skirt. Effortless.
White Christmas trees are for those who want to maintain the minimalism of their homes while still getting into the Christmas spirit. Make a festive impact with gold or silver baubles.
The genius of an artificial tree is that it can also be pre-lit, so you don't have to faff about by wrestling the lights around the back of the Christmas tree. This option from Dunelm is simply divine (and is also a bursting tree with more space for baubles and decorations).
Not every tree in your home has to be a classic Christmas tree - like this birch twig tree, which is more for the no-frills festive family out there. Also available in white.
B&Q is a go-to for all things homeware and hardware, especially at Christmas time. Luckily, the Christmas trees are pretty spectacular too, especially if you want to snap up something easy and simple to prop up - like this choice that has frosty tips and pine cones on the branches.
Make your home feel like the North Pole with a 'snowy' artificial tree. This one comes with with LED lights built-in, to make your set-up even smoother.
If you're short on space and don't want to have a huge tree taking up most of your living room, slim down on all the excess this Christmas with a trimmer tree.
Warm lights make every home feel snug and cosy, so set up this Grand Fir to make every December night feel festive.
If you're looking for smaller trees to place around the house, invest in a 2ft Christmas tree. Grab a few to line your front door or place these little trees in hallways and along stairs, to make the festivities flow through your home.