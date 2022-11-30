These Are The Best Artificial Christmas Trees (For Every Room Of The House)

It's true, the festive season has certainly arrived. With Bailey's being stocked up in our cabinets, turkey dinners making their way onto shopping list plans and maybe one or two presents already bought, it's time to start thinking of the arrival of Father Christmas (as well as a new party dress for the party season). If you haven't already started putting it up, now's the perfect chance to bring out your Christmas tree - tinsel and everything.

The biggest question that is on the top of everyone's lists when it comes to tree choices: artificial or authentic? Years of real Christmas trees have caused frustrations with pine needles all over the shop and not to mention the huff and puff of having to fork out money every year to buy one. Yes, they do smell particularly Christmassy but they're only really worth your while if you have the manpower to put them up. Artificial trees, on the other hand, will last for years and years before you have to haul them out into the rubbish.

Plus, if you have more than one room you need to decorate (kitchen, living room, hallways), you can never really have too many Christmas trees. Artificial trees allow you to bring a different ambience to each room - frosty tips to keep it minimal, cosy red and green pine in warming living rooms or even miniature or glass trees to decorate dining tables and exteriors.

So, whether you're looking to decorate your home like a winter wonderland, or just want to go à la alpine ski lodge, there's the best artificial tree for every interior out there. Here are the top choices below.

SHOP: The Best Artificial Christmas Trees For The Season