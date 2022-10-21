The Best Christmas Day Outfits For Kids Are Incredibly Cute

Firstly, how is it nearly November? We may not have even had Halloween, but that doesn't stop us planning ahead to Christmas. While we've already rounded up the best Christmas gifts for women, and even more specifically the best Christmas presents for mums, now, it's time to think about the little people in our lives. Whether you're outfit planning for your own kids, or looking for gifts, we've taken it upon ourselves to track down the best (read: most adorable) outfits for babies, children and teens.

Everyone's Christmas traditions are different, so whether you're staying cosy at home, always go for an after-dinner winter walk, or you're avoiding the pots and pans in favour of going out for the big day, we've found the best Christmas Day outfits to suit all plans.

Be it a novelty knit, a Fair Isle jumper, matching Christmas family pyjamas or a full-on party dress, we've spent hours trawling through all of our favourite children's sites to pick the best buys, giving you one less thing to think about on the lead up to the festivities.

Keep going to see the outfits your mini-me will look extra special in for Christmas Day, and beyond. Any excuse to get dressed up!