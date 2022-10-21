The Best Christmas Day Outfits For Kids Are Incredibly Cute

Firstly, how is it nearly November? We may not have even had Halloween, but that doesn't stop us planning ahead to Christmas. While we've already rounded up the best Christmas gifts for women, and even more specifically the best Christmas presents for mums, now, it's time to think about the little people in our lives. Whether you're outfit planning for your own kids, or looking for gifts, we've taken it upon ourselves to track down the best (read: most adorable) outfits for babies, children and teens.
Everyone's Christmas traditions are different, so whether you're staying cosy at home, always go for an after-dinner winter walk, or you're avoiding the pots and pans in favour of going out for the big day, we've found the best Christmas Day outfits to suit all plans.
Be it a novelty knit, a Fair Isle jumper, matching Christmas family pyjamas or a full-on party dress, we've spent hours trawling through all of our favourite children's sites to pick the best buys, giving you one less thing to think about on the lead up to the festivities.
Keep going to see the outfits your mini-me will look extra special in for Christmas Day, and beyond. Any excuse to get dressed up!
SHOP: Best Christmas Day Outfits For Kids<br><br>
Ages: 3-16 years
This festive sequin dress will be a party season favourite for all ages.
Ages: 18 months-6 years
Christmas jumpers needn't be tacky, and this chic Fair Isle style from The White Company is proof.
Ages: 2-9 years
The new Rejina Pyo autumn/winter kids collection has just landed today, and we wish this puff sleeve dress was in adult size.
Ages: 4-9 years
If your family tradition is to always go on a post-Christmas dinner walk then this poncho is perfect.
Ages: 1-16 years
Let's face it, most kids (and adults) will want to stay in their festive pyjamas for most of Christmas Day. Luckily, this checked style is available in matches sizes for all the family - including the dog!
Ages: 9 months-5 years
A knitted dress is so comfy. This one will be perfect with a little pair of printed tights on while they're opening their presents.
Ages: 18 months-10 years
Because who doesn't love a novelty knit to get in the festive spirit? This little dinosaur version with a bobble hat pom-pom will be a hit.
Ages: 3 months-5 years
If you want something they can wear after the big day, this sweater is the one. For an extra £2 you can get it personalised with their name (or with a reminder for them to eat their greens!).
Ages: 3-10 years
A special day calls for a special outfit, enter: the Self-Portrait white lace dress. This can be worn across all seasons, too.
Ages: 4 months-4 years
Is there anything cuter than a baby in bow tie? This little set is perfect if you're going out for Christmas dinner.
Ages: 3-9 years
How gorgeous is this green dress? This sparkly number will be ready for any Christmas, birthday and get-together.