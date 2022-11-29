  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Christmas Jumpers You’ll Actually Want To Wear (Even After Santa’s Been And Gone)

Because a great knit shouldn't just be for Christmas.

Best Christmas Jumpers
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

This year, instead of panicking and buying something polyester, why not buy a jumper that isn't just for Christmas, a jumper that does have festive edge but doesn't have a reindeer face? A jumper festooned with a pudding, holly berries or clusters of baubles? Those days are over. So instead, meet the not-so-novelty knit – statement jumpers that are light on tinsel while still managing to be big on joy. It also means they're more sustainable, too. If you are in the market for something unapologetically festive, try something classic that you'll keep forever and wear Christmas after Christmas.

Think Fair Isle jumpers, Argyle sweaters or cosy cable-knits with a fashion twist. Argyle knits have actually been around since the 17th century but have recently struck a chord with the fashion set thanks to Molly Goddard, whose reimagining of the print paired with trademark tulle has been a sartorial hit ever since the combo hit the catwalks. The trick to making it ‘fashion’ is in the pairing, avoid any 'golfing dad' comparisons and tryslip skirts, straight-leg jeans, layered over a crisp white shirt or even opt for a festive cardigan instead.

In a bid to reduce your impact if you do want to go full-on Christmas, look to buy second-hand from places like Rokit, Beyond Retro, or Depop, or try a swap-shop with your housemates and friends. Otherwise, your best bet is to stick to classic patterns to wear all season.

The good news is that the mood is set to be bright, bold and upbeat for spring/summer, which chimes with the not-so-novelty knit. It’s the perfect remedy for dull British weather and can be worn long after Santa’s been and gone. The goal, says Buffy Reid, founder of Scottish knitwear label & Daughter is to get years of wear out of your knit, rather than mere weeks. ‘There’s something so special about that treasured knit that everyone has in their wardrobe. It’s about a forever piece, made in the best way, from the finest natural raw materials that, looked after, should last a lifetime.'

Scroll below for some of our favourite Christmas jumpers around right now...

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Christmas Jumpers You'll Want To Wear All Winter

Boden best Christmas jumpers
1 of 28

COS best Christmas jumpers
2 of 28

Toast best Christmas jumpers
3 of 28

Jigsaw best Christmas jumpers
4 of 28

george best christmas jumpers
5 of 28

Molly Goddard best Christmas jumpers
6 of 28

&Daughter best Christmas jumpers
7 of 28

H&M best Christmas jumpers
8 of 28

M&S per una best Christmas jumpers
9 of 28

Free People best Christmas jumpers
10 of 28

Pepe Jeans best Christmas jumpers
11 of 28

White Stuff best Christmas jumpers
12 of 28

The White Company best Christmas jumpers
13 of 28

Rowing Blazers best Christmas jumpers
14 of 28

Chinti & Parker best Christmas jumpers
15 of 28

Reiss best Christmas jumpers
16 of 28

Max Mara best Christmas jumpers
17 of 28

Acne Studios best Christmas jumpers
18 of 28

ralph Lauren best Christmas jumpers
19 of 28

&other stories best Christmas jumpers
20 of 28

GAP best Christmas jumpers
21 of 28

Superdry best Christmas jumpers
22 of 28

River Island best Christmas jumpers
23 of 28

Uniqlo best Christmas jumpers
24 of 28

RIXO best Christmas jumpers RIXO, Lula Red And White Embroidery Round Neck Jumper
25 of 28

M&S best Christmas jumpers
26 of 28

Kickers best Christmas jumpers
27 of 28

Loewe best Christmas jumpers
28 of 28

READ MORE: What To Wear This Party Season If You Don’t Like Sequins

READ MORE: Here Are The Best Christmas Hampers This Year: From Fortnum & Mason To M&S

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us