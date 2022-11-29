The Best Christmas Jumpers You’ll Actually Want To Wear (Even After Santa’s Been And Gone)

This year, instead of panicking and buying something polyester, why not buy a jumper that isn't just for Christmas, a jumper that does have festive edge but doesn't have a reindeer face? A jumper festooned with a pudding, holly berries or clusters of baubles? Those days are over. So instead, meet the not-so-novelty knit – statement jumpers that are light on tinsel while still managing to be big on joy. It also means they're more sustainable, too. If you are in the market for something unapologetically festive, try something classic that you'll keep forever and wear Christmas after Christmas.

Think Fair Isle jumpers, Argyle sweaters or cosy cable-knits with a fashion twist. Argyle knits have actually been around since the 17th century but have recently struck a chord with the fashion set thanks to Molly Goddard, whose reimagining of the print paired with trademark tulle has been a sartorial hit ever since the combo hit the catwalks. The trick to making it ‘fashion’ is in the pairing, avoid any 'golfing dad' comparisons and tryslip skirts, straight-leg jeans, layered over a crisp white shirt or even opt for a festive cardigan instead.

In a bid to reduce your impact if you do want to go full-on Christmas, look to buy second-hand from places like Rokit, Beyond Retro, or Depop, or try a swap-shop with your housemates and friends. Otherwise, your best bet is to stick to classic patterns to wear all season.

The good news is that the mood is set to be bright, bold and upbeat for spring/summer, which chimes with the not-so-novelty knit. It’s the perfect remedy for dull British weather and can be worn long after Santa’s been and gone. The goal, says Buffy Reid, founder of Scottish knitwear label & Daughter is to get years of wear out of your knit, rather than mere weeks. ‘There’s something so special about that treasured knit that everyone has in their wardrobe. It’s about a forever piece, made in the best way, from the finest natural raw materials that, looked after, should last a lifetime.'

Scroll below for some of our favourite Christmas jumpers around right now...