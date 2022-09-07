  1. Home
These Are The Best Autumn Jackets Now That The Weather’s Turning Colder

Because it's too early for a big winter coat.

by Natalie Hammond |
Either you're in denial that summer's almost over or you're embracing the arrival of autumn, which means saying goodbye to your hot-weather wardrobe. But before you get lost in a pile of scarves and jumpers, you might want to think about outerwear first. It's too early for a big winter coat, but a light autumn jacket is perfect to see out the milder temperatures before it turns truly bitter.

You've got plenty of options when it comes to autumn jackets. A blazer will always be a sharp option and, with the right combination of layers, will be the gift that keeps on giving until October. Suede jackets have also staged a big comeback this year (Sézane has a brilliant version that hits that sweet spot on the upper thigh). Arket's fleecy wool pile jacket is a great option if you get cold easily (it zips all the way up and has a hood to minimise drafts down your neck). There's also fringed jackets, denim jackets, shackets - I could go on. But instead, keep scrolling to shop our gallery of the best autumn jackets. Stay warm.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Autumn Jackets

& Other Stories, Pilot Jacket
1 of 13

COS, Cropped Utility Jacket
2 of 13

Arket, Wool Pile Jacket
3 of 13

Zara, Printed Quilted Overshirt
4 of 13

Mango, Handmade Fringed Overshirt
5 of 13

SEA, Holly Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jacket
6 of 13

Whistles, Bonded Shearling Jacket
7 of 13

Ganni, Short Leopard Jacket
8 of 13

Baum Und Pferdgarten, Jenise Jacket
9 of 13

Weekday, Luciana Wool Blazer
10 of 13

Boden, Faux Shearling Gilet
11 of 13

H&M, Wool-Blend Jacket
12 of 13

Sézane, Will Jacket
13 of 13

