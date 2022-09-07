These Are The Best Autumn Jackets Now That The Weather’s Turning Colder

Either you're in denial that summer's almost over or you're embracing the arrival of autumn, which means saying goodbye to your hot-weather wardrobe. But before you get lost in a pile of scarves and jumpers , you might want to think about outerwear first. It's too early for a big winter coat, but a light autumn jacket is perfect to see out the milder temperatures before it turns truly bitter.

You've got plenty of options when it comes to autumn jackets. A blazer will always be a sharp option and, with the right combination of layers, will be the gift that keeps on giving until October. Suede jackets have also staged a big comeback this year (Sézane has a brilliant version that hits that sweet spot on the upper thigh). Arket's fleecy wool pile jacket is a great option if you get cold easily (it zips all the way up and has a hood to minimise drafts down your neck). There's also fringed jackets, denim jackets, shackets - I could go on. But instead, keep scrolling to shop our gallery of the best autumn jackets. Stay warm.