The Sold-Out Scarf Coat You’ve Seen On Instagram Has Created One Of The Biggest Outerwear Trends For Autumn

It all started in 2021 when Stockholm-based label Tôteme dropped a scarf-jacket hybrid. Said style naturally sold out within a matter of days, and if you were lucky enough to get one, you had the cult item of the year. Luckily, the brand has brought back its iconic design for 2022, and it's having the same sell-out fate. While you can still find a few remaining sizes floating around online, then there's still time to get it. If not, then we have good news. The scarf coat is officially A Thing - and so many other brands have created iterations of their own. While the Tôteme style will set you back £690, there are styles that are just as dreamy from the likes of H&M, Jaeger and Ted Baker that'll be much gentler on your bank account.

©@anoukyve

At this time of year, the 'should I wear a scarf?' debate every morning is real, so these built-in versions make the decision easy for you. Equal parts stylish and cosy, there's something that looks so sleek about the matchy-matchy vibe these two-for-one jackets deliver. Anouk Yve (above) shows how to keep it classic by teaming with tailored separates - and it's the perfect work look if you're in an office.

©@lois_la_mode

Meanwhile, Lois Sterling lets her skirt go off sick and wears her jacket as a dress - and we're here for it. Adding a chunky loafer and sock combo is also an autumn/winter favourite, so this look is ticking so many boxes.

While seeing this particular designer style all over Instagram has made us think about it constantly, we're all for finding versions that not everyone may have yet. So, to get ahead of this mini trend, we've found so many amazing scarf coats and jackets that'll suit every style, and more importantly, budget. And there's everything from puffers and quilted to tailored and tassel-detail designs. Like all of the best coats, though, they always go first, so you'll have to add these hidden gems to your basket pretty quick. And remember you saw them here first!