The 10 Best Long Coats To Shop Online Now 2023

It's prime time to begin the search for your perfect winter coat.

by Renee Washington |
Updated
1
best long coats
Canada Goose, Marlow Parka
2
best long coats
Zara, TRF Denim Trench
3
best long coats
Weekday, Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat
4
best long coats
COS, Oversized Rounded Wool Coat
5
best long coats
Uniqlo, Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat
6
best long coats
Mango, Handmade Wool Coat
7
long coats
Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Trench-Style Coat
8
best long coats
Superdry, Faux Fur-Lined Longline Afghan Coat
9
best long coats
Marks &amp; Spencer, Recycled Thermowarmth™ Puffer Coat
10
best long coats
NA-KD, Tweed Back Detail Coat

As September clings to its last rays of sunshine, some may deem it premature to ponder—dare we say it—long coats. Yet, there’s no time like the present. In truth, most brands have already filled their racks and online spaces with an array of puffer jackets, wool coats, and all that falls in between. If you’re questioning whether you’ve missed out on your dream outerwear, fear not; it’s still prime time.

Heart Evangelista Milan Fashion Week(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Whether it’s the timeless elegance of a tailored coat, the chic simplicity of a wool overcoat, or the sporty flair of a puffer, there is style that will seamlessly integrate the long coat into your wardrobe. And so you don't have to, we've scrolled through hundreds of sites looking for the best long coats of autumn/winter 2023. You. Are. Welcome.

In our research we found that the one long coat that has quickly risen to fame is the trench coat. For a few seasons now, the timeless piece has become a staple for influencers, celebs and the average girl on the go. We've seen it paired with everything from sharp tailoring right down to off-duty loungewear. For versatility alone, we predict this will be the long coat of the winter once again.

Milan Fashion Week (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

So, whether you’re buying your first long coat in ages or building a strong winter rotation, swipe through our edit of the best long coats for 2023.

SHOP: The Best Long Coats Women 2023

1. Canada Goose, Marlow Parka

Editor's Pick

best long coats
Price: £1,350

www.canadagoose.com

Description

The Marlow Parka is part of Canada Goose's beautiful FW23 campaign. This moonlight hue screams

2. Zara, TRF Denim Trench

best long coats
Price: £69.99

www.zara.com

Description

Opt for a dark denim trench to infuse a hint of edginess into your autumn and winter looks. This

3. Weekday, Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat

best long coats
Price: £89

www.weekday.com

Description

Weekday's trench coat exudes timeless elegance, making it perfect for elevating casual outfits

4. COS, Oversized Rounded Wool Coat

best long coats
Price: £270

www.cos.com

Description

Black heeled boots, tailored trousers and a coffee in hand - this coat says serious business with

5. Uniqlo, Evelyn Relaxed Lyocell Trench Coat

best long coats

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Embrace casual chic with a long puffer coat, which is exactly what you need for adding a cosy

6. Mango, Handmade Wool Coat

best long coats
Price: £139.99

shop.mango.com

Description

A black wool coat is a versatile staple, effortlessly transitioning from office meetings to

7. Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Trench-Style Coat

long coats
Price: £499

www.massimodutti.com

Description

Massimo Dutti has a brilliant selection of leather. This belted trench not only flatters your

8. Superdry, Faux Fur-Lined Longline Afghan Coat

best long coats
Price: £144.99

www.superdry.com

Description

A faux fur-trimmed coat provides both warmth and a touch of glamour for those chilly evenings.

9. Marks &amp; Spencer, Recycled Thermowarmth™ Puffer Coat

best long coats
Price: £69

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

A quilted long coat in a vibrant hue like red is almost guaranteed to bring a pop of colour to

10. NA-KD, Tweed Back Detail Coat

best long coats
Price: £94.95

www.na-kd.com

Description

Go for a tweed patterned coat to effortlessly embrace the timeless charm of plaid in your outfits.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

