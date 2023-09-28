The 10 Best Long Coats To Shop Online Now 2023

As September clings to its last rays of sunshine, some may deem it premature to ponder—dare we say it—long coats. Yet, there’s no time like the present. In truth, most brands have already filled their racks and online spaces with an array of puffer jackets, wool coats, and all that falls in between. If you’re questioning whether you’ve missed out on your dream outerwear, fear not; it’s still prime time.
Whether it’s the timeless elegance of a tailored coat, the chic simplicity of a wool overcoat, or the sporty flair of a puffer, there is style that will seamlessly integrate the long coat into your wardrobe. And so you don't have to, we've scrolled through hundreds of sites looking for the best long coats of autumn/winter 2023. You. Are. Welcome.
In our research we found that the one long coat that has quickly risen to fame is the trench coat. For a few seasons now, the timeless piece has become a staple for influencers, celebs and the average girl on the go. We've seen it paired with everything from sharp tailoring right down to off-duty loungewear. For versatility alone, we predict this will be the long coat of the winter once again.
So, whether you’re buying your first long coat in ages or building a strong winter rotation, swipe through our edit of the best long coats for 2023.
SHOP: The Best Long Coats Women 2023
The Marlow Parka is part of Canada Goose's beautiful FW23 campaign. This moonlight hue screams
Opt for a dark denim trench to infuse a hint of edginess into your autumn and winter looks. This
Weekday's trench coat exudes timeless elegance, making it perfect for elevating casual outfits
Black heeled boots, tailored trousers and a coffee in hand - this coat says serious business with
Embrace casual chic with a long puffer coat, which is exactly what you need for adding a cosy
A black wool coat is a versatile staple, effortlessly transitioning from office meetings to
Massimo Dutti has a brilliant selection of leather. This belted trench not only flatters your
A faux fur-trimmed coat provides both warmth and a touch of glamour for those chilly evenings.
A quilted long coat in a vibrant hue like red is almost guaranteed to bring a pop of colour to
Go for a tweed patterned coat to effortlessly embrace the timeless charm of plaid in your outfits.
