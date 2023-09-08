The Best Shearling Coats To Add To Your Basket This Autumn

Coat season is officially well underway, and there’s one iconic outerwear staple making major waves - shearling coats. Shearling coats might just be the best coats to add to your wardrobe, playing a big part in your autumn/winter uniform, but with a fun and frivolous twist.

Take your cue from Riley Keough in Daisy Jones And The Six, because her fluff-trimmed shearling coat really stole the show, so much so that it left us wondering where we could get our hands on one ourselves. Not only are shearling coats ridiculously warm (unlike your classic trench coat), but they're also the epitome of eccentric '70s fashion. Sign us up.

IMAGE CREDIT: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

A luxe shearling coat is the perfect to elevate and updating any wardrobe, and are available to buy from a wide range of high street brands (namely UGG) and high-end retailers (such as COS). Be they shorn or shaggy, shearling coats and jackets are timeless, and if the A-list is anything to go by, this style is a definite a go. Just last winter, we saw Kylie Jenner flaunt a cropped Alaïa Shearling coat dress with black tights and knee-length boots for the perfect apres-ski attire - and we haven't looked back since.

So, feel free take a look at our selection of shearling and prepare your wardrobe for autumn/winter. We can promise, they're the best autumn coats around.

SHOP: The Best Shearling Coats For A/W

Does Shearling Get Ruined In Rain?

To protect shearling from rain and moisture, it's essential to take precautions such as avoiding wearing shearling in heavy rain, using a waterproof spray designed for shearling or leather, and allowing it to dry naturally if it does get wet, without applying direct heat sources like hairdryers or radiators. If you're looking for a coat that will withstand slightly wetter forecasts, make sure to check out our guide of the best womens raincoats.

How Long Does A Shearling Coat Last?

The lifespan of a shearling coat can vary depending on several factors, including the quality of the shearling, how well it's cared for, and how often it's worn.

Generally, a high-quality shearling coat that is well-maintained can last for many years, even decades, so you can rest assured knowing that the quality of your coat or jacket won't worsen over time.