WATCH: Grazia’s Head of Beauty Reveals The Beauty Advent Calendars Worth Buying This Year

Let's be honest, Beauty advent calendars are the most exciting part of the festive season. 25 boxes filled to the brim with beauty and skincare goodies to indulge in is virtually any beauty lover's dream come true. We know it's ours.
WATCH: Joely, Grazia's Head of Beauty Reveals Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022
This year, Joely Walker, Grazia's Head of Beauty, takes us on a whistle-stop tour of some of the most sought-after beauty advent calendars on sale right now. From Selfridges' highly anticipated calendar containing the must-have beauty essentials to The White Company's interior-focused advent calendar (read: candles galore), Joely unveils a few of the most exciting products hidden between each drawer and tells you exactly what's worth your time - and money.
Get ready to unpack some cult favourite products, such as Augustinus Bader's face oil (a skincare saviour), to Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick. But which advent calendar do they belong to? There's only one way to find out. Tune into Joely's live shopping experience above, with the opportunity to shop every single product in the process.