Here’s Our Review Of The Look Fantastic Advent Calendar 2023

It may only be October but thanks to the abundance of Beauty Advent Calendars dropping for Christmas 2023, it’s fair to say we’re already celebrating the festivities. And who could blame us? This year the advent offerings have been nothing short of gold-standard. We’ve reviewed several already including the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar and the Dior Advent Calendar, all of which have proven to be worth their salt. The latest to take pride of place on our advent calendar wish list? Predictably, it’s LookFantastic which looks set to sell-out already thanks to the influx of content creators raving about it on social media. Scroll on for all the need-to-knows.

How can I sign up for the LookFantastic Advent Calendar 2023?

Good news, there’s no sign ups necessary as the LookFantastic Advent calendar is available now. As per usual, you’ll want to hit that check out button pronto - the best beauty advent calendars have form for selling out.

Shop: The The Look Fantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

What's inside the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar?

There’s an impressive 27 products across make-up, haircare and skincare from a range of sought after brands. Without spoiling too much (the joy is in the surprise, after all) there’s the nourishing Eve Lom Rescue Mask, the iconic Nars Orgasm Blusher and the skin-softening Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Scrub. Not against a spoiler? Check out the full list of contents on the LookFantastic website.

How much is the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar?

The LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar costs £99 for £565 worth of products. Pretty impressive, if you ask us.

Is The LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar worth it? Here’s our verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

'If you're after an advent calendar that delivers value for money then this one is just the ticket. You can expect 27 products from iconic brands like Elemis, Nars, Sol de Janeiro and Color Wow. I think it's particularly good if you feel like you're stuck in a bit of a beauty rut - we've tried and tested each product individually and can promise that they're excellent options for refreshing your routine. The Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment is well worth considering alone - just a small amount makes light work of soothing and calming an irritated complexion.'

Overall rating

Four out of five. While this one is bursting with amazing beauty buys, I’m deducting a point for packaging - it’s just not as magical as I’ve come to expect.