Here’s Our Review Of The Dior Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

It’s officially autumn, which means we’re well on the way to Christmas. And while you could argue that we’re prematurely excited, here on the Grazia beauty team we have a good excuse. We’ve been thinking about the festivities for a while now thanks to the myriad of beauty advent calendars that have been consistently landing on our desks. We’ve swooned over the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar and the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar, but another in particular has piqued our interest. Enter Dior’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 which has amassed considerable excitement across social media, and, spoiler alert, we predict it’s set to sell-out. Scroll on for all the glorious details.

How can I sign up for the Dior Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

Good news, there’s no sign ups necessary as The Dior Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar is available now. Make haste if you want to get your hands on one though - it's likely to go fast.

Shop: The Dior Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

What's in the Dior Beauty Advent Calendar?

There’s 24 products that intend to enthral and delight. Without allowing too many spoilers before the big day, there’s celebrity favourite Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum, several of the iconic Rouge Dior lipsticks in show-stopping shades and (a very impressive) four candles. If you don’t mind a spoiler, you can check out thefull product list on the Dior website.

How much is the Dior Beauty Advent Calendar?

The Dior Beauty Advent Calendar costs £570, so it’s certainly an investment. But an investment it is - consider spreading the joy and dishing out the myriad of gifts to your friends and family on Christmas Day. Or, you know, just keeping them for yourself.

Is The Dior Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?

Our verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

'One for lovers of luxury, this one is as special as the name ‘Dior’ would suggest. A moment for the packaging alone - it’s nothing short of magical. Designed to ‘recreate the facade of the historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne,’ the box is adorned with intricate illustrations that are a delight to pour over. And that’s all before I made it to the contents. Bursting with 24 miniature (but stunning) creations from the House of Dior, there’s a little something suited to all tastes, from beautiful fragrances (J'adore l'Or Essence de Parfum is my personal favourite) makeup, skincare, and scented candles. And oh, the candles! The La Collection Privée Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Candle is worth the splurge alone - it filled my home with its exquisite scent within seconds of being lit. A joyous purchase that no one could regret.'

Overall rating

Five out of five. The Dior Beauty Advent Calendar? Pure unabashed luxury.