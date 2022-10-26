The Best Alternative Advent Calendars To Grab If You’re Sick Of Chocolate

We love a good chocolate advent calendar, don’t get us wrong, but since there is so much floating about in the countdown to Christmas, sometimes we find ourselves looking for something a little different from our advent calendar. With an influx of new and exciting calendars on the market, you can have your choice of the best alternative advent calendars for the festive season. Leaving chocolate behind, you'll be deeply impressed with these choices.
We've all heard of beauty advent calendars but did you know you can also get, erm, dog biscuit advent calendars, as well as beard oil advent calendars (one for the men out there)? The most popular brands have really pulled through to allow everyone to get what they really want during the holidays. 'Tis the indulgent season, after all.
We’ve done a deep dive and curated our top alternative advent calendars of 2022 to make the build-up to Christmas Day a little bit more special. Whether you're looking for a smaller 12-day choice or want to go all out with a 24-day advent calendar, there's something for everyone. Now all you have to do is to decide which one works for you…
SHOP: The Best Alternative Advent Calendars 2022
Where To Buy The Best Alternative Advent Calendars
The Aldi Wine Advent Calendar is back, and we couldn't be happier. Get your tipples ready for December with this indulgent advent calendar, out on the 30th of October.
Those with a sweet tooth can sink into this advent calendar from the sweet company owned by MIC's Jamie Laing. That's right, Candy Kittens' advent calendar is back for 2022, with 25 (yes, 25) days of advent to enjoy.
With the huge announcement of Sephora hitting the UK market, it was inevitable we would see the beauty brand hit us with its own advent calendar. This may be the best beauty advent calendar to snap up this year so far.
We can't resist another tipple advent calendar, and this one's made with those gin drinkers in mind. If you love a G&T, you know that Fever-Tree is one of the best tonics you can grab. Have your pick with 24 gins and tonics to enjoy.
Spread the Christmas cheer (pardon the pun) this December with this adorable Bonne Maman advent calendar, filled with delicious jams and spreads to enjoy.
There's nothing better than costing up with a warm brew in the cold winter months. Now, you can have a new cuppa every single day of December ready and waiting for you.
This advent calendar is one for those who really love their fragrances out there. Unlike last year (which also included beauty items), The Fragrance Shop advent calendar is jam-packed with 24 days of indulgent fragrances - including top-sellers like Prada, Versace and Carolina Hererra. It keeps selling out so make sure you snap it up quick.
Vegans don't have to miss out on the Christmas action. If you're a fan of the Myprotein brand, you'll want to snap up the Myvegan advent calendar, which is full of vegan snacks, goodies and protein bars.
We may have mentioned (once or twice!) before that iced biscuits hold the key to our hearts... Thankfully, Biscuiteers has created this stunning advent biscuit tin so you can enjoy a delicious treat with your afternoon cuppa.
If you know a whisky fan that deserves a treat this Christmas, then it doesn't get much better than this. With an expertly curated collection of 24 hand-waxed 30ml drams of whisky from a range of incredible producers, including distillers, blenders, and bottlers.
Ok, so this is a chocolate advent calendar, but it's a chocolate advent calendar with a difference. Tony's Chocolonely countdown calendar lets you enjoy 10 different flavours of Fairtrade milk, dark and white chocolate, ready for sharing (or not!). With each window, you'll contribute to Tony's Chocolonely’s mission to make 100 per cent slave-free the norm in chocolate.
Do they know it's Christmas? Dogs, that is. Well, probably not. But, if all the humans are getting treats all month, then it feels a bit cruel to leave them out. So, why not treat them (or your favourite canine-loving human) to this personalised dog biscuit advent wreath? 24 biscuit treats, one for each day of December. Just make sure it's hung up nice and high!
Worth over £269, The White Company's highly covetable advent calendar will make Christmas feel extra luxurious. A daily indulgence, discover 25 pull-out drawers filled with everything from bath and body miniatures to votives in bestselling scents – plus, two full-size Signature Candles, too.
Is 'paint, shape and decorate' your mantra? Well, look no further than this calendar full of multi-coloured nail polishes. There's no excuse not to get experimental this party season, with 22 minis to choose from, as well as a hydrating primer.
Treat yourself to a delicious surprise every day from royal favourite, Fortnum & Mason. Comprising everything you need for the most luxurious start to the festive season, this calendar contains treats such as orange and Champagne marmalade, Christmas tea, damson gin, fig preserve and Cognac butter. It really is a foodie paradise.
Sit back and relax with 24 different wax-sealed 30ml samples of all kinds of brilliant gin, expertly curated from a range of excellent producers across the world. You’ll find long-time favourites sitting alongside shiny new releases in here, and it’s just the thing to seriously delight any gin fan this Christmas. Available to pre-order now.
For the hirsute man in your life, we present the perfect pre-Christmas gift: 24, 100 per cent naturally scented beard oils for the 24 days in the run-up to Christmas. Not only will he smell gorgeous, but his facial fuzz will be silky smooth, all in good time for that kiss under the mistletoe. Pre-order now for 2022.
For any green-fingered family members, we can't think of a more charming way to mark the festive season than a plant advent calendar filled with mini succulents and 'ancillary botanical gifts' such as planters, baubles and fairy lights. Available to pre-order now.