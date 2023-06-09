Everything You Need To Know About The Marks & Spencer 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar

While it may seem a little premature to discuss Christmas, it’s September which only means one thing - the best beauty advent calendars for 2023 are dropping. And they’re dropping fast. All of the major brands are already sharing their offerings, think Liberty London, Harrods, Sephora and Cult Beauty, to name a few. There’s no denying we’re spoilt for choice.

The latest brand joining the beauty advent calendar line-up for 2023 is M&S which has long been considered one of the best beauty advent calendars out there thanks to its low price point and luxury contents. And we can confirm that this year is no exception. It’s jam-packed with some of the most-loved brands in beauty, from spoiling self-care essentials to glow-up heroes. Scroll on for all the spoilers.

How can I sign up for the Marks & Spencer Beauty Calendar 2023?

We may be in the midst of a second heatwave, but we’ve got the details on the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – and we predict it’s about to cause considerable excitement. While there doesn’t seem to be the option to sign up to a pre-order list at this point (sob) we do know that the official launch date is the 26th of October. Mark those diaries - pronto.

Shop: The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023

What's inside the Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s 25 products in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar. Consider this your spoiler alert and scroll on for the full list

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml

Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml

Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml

Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml

Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml

Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml

Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml

Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml

L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml

Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml

This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml

Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml

Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml

Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g

Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml

REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml

Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop

Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml

Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml

When does the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar launch in 2023?

The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar launches on the 26th of October 2023

How much is the Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar?

The Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar is just £40 when you spend £25 on clothing, home and beauty in store or online. Now that’s a bargain.

Is the Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?