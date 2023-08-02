You Can Already Pre-Order The 2023 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar – And It’s Really Worth It This Year

Forget chocolate advent calendars. In 2023, if it’s not luxury beauty products behind those little doors then we don’t want to know. And if there’s one beauty advent calendar that we have on our wish list, It’s got to be Liberty London’s. Year after year the iconic calendar has turned into something of a cult phenomenon thanks to its inclusion of gold-standard beauty products. As soon as it launches you better hit the check-out button pronto, because it’s sure to be a sell-out. But good news, as we’ve become privy to all you need to know about Liberty London’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – whether you’re after a sneak peek at what’s inside, want to register on the waiting list, or most excitingly, want to know exactly when you can get your hands on it, we have the answers.
How can I sign up for the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
According to the brand, members of the Liberty Beauty Drop will have access to the calendar via a presale between Tuesday 1st August until 10th of September. You’ll need to sign up, as this presale link will come direct to your inbox - alongside £10 off your purchase during the same period. If you’re not signed up to the Liberty Beauty Drop you can still register your interest here - you'll be notified as soon as the calendar is available to buy.
While you can't purchase the advent calendar just yet, you can pre-order it if you sign up to
What's in the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
Spoiler alert. With 29 products, some of which are full sized, here's the full list:
The Seated Queen Cassiopeia’s Serum Concentrate 10ml
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream 20ml
Surratt Relevée Mascara 6ml
Votary Night Star Serum 30ml
Estella Bartlett Stars So Bright Gold Plated Bracelet
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 10ml
DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner 50ml
Liberty. Pocket Mirror in Elegance Print
Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color in Daylily
Malin+Goetz Rum Bar Soap Travel 50g
Vilhelm Parfumerie Poets of Berlin 10ml
Davines OI Shampoo 90ml Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 30ml
Byredo Lipstick in SOLID GROUND or COMMUTER 3g
REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream 50ml
Dr Sebagh Serum Repair Hyaluronic Acid 20ml
Larry King Haircare Spoilt For Choice Hair Oil 30ml
The Uniform Hairclip Duo
Verden D’Orangerie Hand Cream 75ml
Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm 9ml
Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil 15ml
Zelens Instant Recharge Renewal Mask 30ml
OTO Exfoliating Cleanser 25ml
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 6ml
Bibbi Parfum Ghost of Tom EDP 10ml
Liberty. Stately Bouquet Votive 60g
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml
When will I get my Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
If you purchase your calendar during this time period it will be delivered by the end of September. Christmas come early - quite literally.
When does the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar launch in 2023?
This year the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is available for the general public to buy from the 27th of September at midnight. Mark your diary.
How much is the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?
The 2023 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar costs £250.
Is the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?
The short answer? Yes. The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar boasts an impressive £1040 worth of products despite retailing for only £250. That's a saving of £790. And we can attest to the fact that these products are among the best of the best.