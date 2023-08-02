You Can Already Pre-Order The 2023 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar – And It’s Really Worth It This Year

Forget chocolate advent calendars. In 2023, if it’s not luxury beauty products behind those little doors then we don’t want to know. And if there’s one beauty advent calendar that we have on our wish list, It’s got to be Liberty London’s. Year after year the iconic calendar has turned into something of a cult phenomenon thanks to its inclusion of gold-standard beauty products. As soon as it launches you better hit the check-out button pronto, because it’s sure to be a sell-out. But good news, as we’ve become privy to all you need to know about Liberty London’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – whether you’re after a sneak peek at what’s inside, want to register on the waiting list, or most excitingly, want to know exactly when you can get your hands on it, we have the answers.

How can I sign up for the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

According to the brand, members of the Liberty Beauty Drop will have access to the calendar via a presale between Tuesday 1st August until 10th of September. You’ll need to sign up, as this presale link will come direct to your inbox - alongside £10 off your purchase during the same period. If you’re not signed up to the Liberty Beauty Drop you can still register your interest here - you'll be notified as soon as the calendar is available to buy.

What's in the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

Spoiler alert. With 29 products, some of which are full sized, here's the full list:



When will I get my Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

If you purchase your calendar during this time period it will be delivered by the end of September. Christmas come early - quite literally.

When does the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar launch in 2023?

This year the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is available for the general public to buy from the 27th of September at midnight. Mark your diary.

How much is the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?

The 2023 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar costs £250.

