These Are The Best Matching Couples Outfits To Add To Your Moodboard

Whether you think it's nice or unbearably naff to dress like your partner, you can't deny there's something, whisper it, cute about couples outfits. We're not talking about a double denim fiasco (ahem, Britney and Justin) or matching motorcycle jackets (cough, Posh and Becks). We're more talking about a subtle theme running through both of your outfits that says, yeah, we're together - and we look hot. Get it? If not, we've got some great outfit ideas below that are guaranteed to get you noticed on date night.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ©Getty

Name a more fashionable couple than this pair, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who had the coolest approach to matching outfits at the star-studded premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. She wore the most spectacular sculpted sequin gown from Rick Owens; he wore similarly sand-coloured denim; together they stole the red carpet. Can you think of a better set of going-out outfits?

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham ©Getty

The Peltz Beckhams would win a gold medal if couples dressing was a competitive sport. Just take a look at these iconic get-ups - very Barbiecore - at a party in LA. The message seems to be that dressing in the same shades - in this case, strawberry milkshake pink - is the way forward. Posh and Becks, the ultimate in #couplegoals, would approve.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya ©Getty

Ahhh perfection - and also proof that you don't have to take an obvious approach to couples dressing. Sure, his black polo neck matches her black shirt, but it's more the mood of each outfit that's complimentary - his sharp tailoring nodding to her point-toe pumps. The dream.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ©Getty

For impeccable off-duty style, it's got to be these two: Ben and Jen. Notice how, together, they're doing a spectrum of neutrals - from his chinos to her raffia tote - with the only stand-out shade belonging to her platform sandals. Add to your holiday outfits saved folder immediately.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber ©Getty