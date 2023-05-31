  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Outfit Ideas

No Idea How To Dress Right Now? Here Are Some Cute Outfits For Every Day Of The Week

You can thank us for the compliments you'll get later.

Laura Harrier cute outfits
by Harriet Davey |
Posted on

By this point in the month, May is really Maying, isn't it? The weather is so almost sunny-adjacent but the threat of grey skies or sudden showers never feels too far away, hence the need for spring outerwear and a brolly at all times. But enough of the complaining already. How about a mid-season boost in the form of some outfit ideas? We've already given you some inspo for what to wear as a wedding guest, but now we want to help you with your everyday uniforms. You know, the outfit to wear to work, the one to throw on for errands and the fancier outfit you'll save for the weekend.

Expect mood-boosting trench coats, spring's most trending skirt length (clue: it's not the mini) and a whole host of cute outfits you can copy and paste into your own wardrobe. Let the outfit planning commence in 3, 2, 1...

Opt For Bright Outerwear

Street style wearing bright coat
©Getty

The weather might occasionally be lacklustre but your coat needn't be. Switch up your classic camel, grey or black version in favour of brightly coloured outerwear. It doesn't matter what style you go for, as long as it's uplifting as soon as you add it over your outfit. With a coat this fun, you're bound to get compliments on your commute or as soon as you get to work.

1. Baum Und Pferdgarten, Devon Coat

Baum Und Pferdgarten, Devon Coat

Buy now

Description

Barbiecore might have reached its peak after the trailer finally dropped but this collared coat

Baum Und Pferdgarten, Devon Coat
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Massimo Tutti, 100% Linen Flowing Trench Coat

Massimo Tutti, 100% Linen Flowing Trench Coat

Buy now

Description

A statement coat doesn't have to be a bright shade. Doesn't this white trench coat make a nice

Massimo Tutti, 100% Linen Flowing Trench Coat
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Try Out Maxi Lengths

Elsa Hosk wearing maxi skirt
August 27 2022 FREE EXCLUSIVE IMAGES ©Getty

Model Elsa Hosk's off-duty outfit has been replicated all over Instagram. As the temperatures get warmer, the temptation is for hemlines to get shorter. This year, however, it's all about the maxi. Go for denim and mix with other key pieces such as the bomber. Elsa keeps it very chic by adding court heels and a top-handle bag.

3. Weekday, Billy Long Cargo Skirt

Weekday, Billy Long Cargo Skirt

Buy now

Description

Weekday's cargo skirt looks a lot like Elsa's, with the very practical addition of pockets. Win win.

Weekday, Billy Long Cargo Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Zara, Long Denim Skirt

Zara, Long Denim Skirt

Buy now

Description

Zara has several denim maxi skirts that could become your summer wardrobe staple they're that good.

Zara, Long Denim Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

The Cardigan Is Cool

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wearing cardigan and skirt
©Getty

No longer a style just loved by grandparents, the humble cardigan is as reliable as it is stylish (and is great for draping over your shoulders when you're not sure what the weather's got up its sleeve). Make like style insider Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who wore hers over a band tee with a leather skirt. (Also, Mary Janes have year-long appeal, whether it's winter or summer, so now's the time to invest.)

5. Jigsaw, Textured Plisse Cardigan

Jigsaw, Textured Plisse Cardigan

Buy now

Description

Wear this slinky cardigan with a similarly slinky skirt.

Jigsaw, Textured Plisse Cardigan
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Uniqlo, 100% Extra Fine Merino Crew-Neck Cardigan

Uniqlo, 100% Extra Fine Merino Crew-Neck Cardigan

Buy now

Description

Available in nine shades, Uniqlo's merino cardigan is the ultimate light summer layer.

Uniqlo, 100% Extra Fine Merino Crew-Neck Cardigan
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Go For A Double (Or Triple) Denim Hit

Street style wearing triple denim
©Getty

The Canadian tuxedo (double denim) is back with a bang for 2023. Go one step further (especially if you're going out) and try a triple dose just like this street styler with your favourite jeans, a top (or shirt) and a trench coat.

7. Arket, Cropped Denim Shirt

Arket, Cropped Denim Shirt

Buy now

Description

Arket has some of the best denim on the high street, IMHO. Try this cropped shirt with some flares.

Arket, Cropped Denim Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Arket, Wave Slim Flared Stretch Jeans

Arket, Wave Slim Flared Stretch Jeans

Buy now

Description

Low-slung flares aren't for the faint-hearted but why not give them a spin this summer with

Arket, Wave Slim Flared Stretch Jeans
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Slip Into A Spaghetti-Strap Dress

Laura Harrier slip dress
©Getty

When temperatures start spiking in earnest, nothing beats a spaghetti-strapped slip dress that you can wear with a little cardigan (see above) like Laura Harrier. Style yours over a white tee for the office and dress up with a blazer and barely-there heels for a night out.

9. Asceno, Lyon Lime Punch Silk Slip Dress

Asceno, Lyon Lime Punch Silk Slip Dress

Buy now

Description

Asceno's silk slip dresses really are a cut above the rest.

Asceno, Lyon Lime Punch Silk Slip Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Whistles, Cut-Out Silk Mix Midi Dress

Whistles, Cut-Out Silk Mix Midi Dress

Buy now

Description

This could easily double up as a bridesmaids dress at a destination wedding.

Whistles, Cut-Out Silk Mix Midi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us