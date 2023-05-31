No Idea How To Dress Right Now? Here Are Some Cute Outfits For Every Day Of The Week

By this point in the month, May is really Maying, isn't it? The weather is so almost sunny-adjacent but the threat of grey skies or sudden showers never feels too far away, hence the need for spring outerwear and a brolly at all times. But enough of the complaining already. How about a mid-season boost in the form of some outfit ideas? We've already given you some inspo for what to wear as a wedding guest, but now we want to help you with your everyday uniforms. You know, the outfit to wear to work, the one to throw on for errands and the fancier outfit you'll save for the weekend.

Expect mood-boosting trench coats, spring's most trending skirt length (clue: it's not the mini) and a whole host of cute outfits you can copy and paste into your own wardrobe. Let the outfit planning commence in 3, 2, 1...

Opt For Bright Outerwear

The weather might occasionally be lacklustre but your coat needn't be. Switch up your classic camel, grey or black version in favour of brightly coloured outerwear. It doesn't matter what style you go for, as long as it's uplifting as soon as you add it over your outfit. With a coat this fun, you're bound to get compliments on your commute or as soon as you get to work.

Try Out Maxi Lengths

Model Elsa Hosk's off-duty outfit has been replicated all over Instagram. As the temperatures get warmer, the temptation is for hemlines to get shorter. This year, however, it's all about the maxi. Go for denim and mix with other key pieces such as the bomber. Elsa keeps it very chic by adding court heels and a top-handle bag.

The Cardigan Is Cool

No longer a style just loved by grandparents, the humble cardigan is as reliable as it is stylish (and is great for draping over your shoulders when you're not sure what the weather's got up its sleeve). Make like style insider Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who wore hers over a band tee with a leather skirt. (Also, Mary Janes have year-long appeal, whether it's winter or summer, so now's the time to invest.)

Go For A Double (Or Triple) Denim Hit

The Canadian tuxedo (double denim) is back with a bang for 2023. Go one step further (especially if you're going out) and try a triple dose just like this street styler with your favourite jeans, a top (or shirt) and a trench coat.

Slip Into A Spaghetti-Strap Dress

When temperatures start spiking in earnest, nothing beats a spaghetti-strapped slip dress that you can wear with a little cardigan (see above) like Laura Harrier. Style yours over a white tee for the office and dress up with a blazer and barely-there heels for a night out.

