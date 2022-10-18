All The Times That Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Have Worn Seriously Similar Outfits

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were the original influencers when it came to couple dressing (who could could forget those matchy-matchy motorcycle leathers)? But Brooklyn Beckham appears to have taken on the mantle of mum and dad, wearing increasingly similar outfits to his wife, Nicola Peltz, to the extent that it's officially become Their Thing. At this weekend's Academy Museum Gala, they arrived wearing their interpretation of 'goth-girl-fall' (a slinky gown and gloves for her; a modern-day tux for him). At Victoria Beckham's show in Paris, the sat front row wearing almost exactly the same formula: baggy jeans and a nice black top. For more evidence, keep scrolling through our gallery below.