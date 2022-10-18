All The Times That Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Have Worn Seriously Similar Outfits

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were the original influencers when it came to couple dressing (who could could forget those matchy-matchy motorcycle leathers)? But Brooklyn Beckham appears to have taken on the mantle of mum and dad, wearing increasingly similar outfits to his wife, Nicola Peltz, to the extent that it's officially become Their Thing. At this weekend's Academy Museum Gala, they arrived wearing their interpretation of 'goth-girl-fall' (a slinky gown and gloves for her; a modern-day tux for him). At Victoria Beckham's show in Paris, the sat front row wearing almost exactly the same formula: baggy jeans and a nice black top. For more evidence, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
For the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, Peltz opted for a goth-girl-fall gown from Givenchy. Her husband, meanwhile, matched her mood perfectly with a modern-day tux (no bow-tie necessary).
Paris Fashion Week's hottest pairing wore head-to-toe Valentino - a logoed bodysuit for her, a studded bomber jacket for him - on day seven.
Sitting front row at Victoria Beckham, the couple's outfit formula du jour appeared to be 'jeans and a nice top'.
The Peltz-Beckhams chose power pastels for a late-summer party in LA.
It was a top-to-toe white dress code for their holiday in Portofino.
A month after their mega-wedding in April, the newlyweds were already starting to dress like one another.