  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

All The Times That Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Have Worn Seriously Similar Outfits

They learnt from the best.

Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were the original influencers when it came to couple dressing (who could could forget those matchy-matchy motorcycle leathers)? But Brooklyn Beckham appears to have taken on the mantle of mum and dad, wearing increasingly similar outfits to his wife, Nicola Peltz, to the extent that it's officially become Their Thing. At this weekend's Academy Museum Gala, they arrived wearing their interpretation of 'goth-girl-fall' (a slinky gown and gloves for her; a modern-day tux for him). At Victoria Beckham's show in Paris, the sat front row wearing almost exactly the same formula: baggy jeans and a nice black top. For more evidence, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Gallery

SEE: All The Matchy-Matchy Moments Of Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
1 of 6

For the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, Peltz opted for a goth-girl-fall gown from Givenchy. Her husband, meanwhile, matched her mood perfectly with a modern-day tux (no bow-tie necessary).

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
2 of 6

Paris Fashion Week's hottest pairing wore head-to-toe Valentino - a logoed bodysuit for her, a studded bomber jacket for him - on day seven.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
3 of 6

Sitting front row at Victoria Beckham, the couple's outfit formula du jour appeared to be 'jeans and a nice top'.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
4 of 6

The Peltz-Beckhams chose power pastels for a late-summer party in LA.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
5 of 6

It was a top-to-toe white dress code for their holiday in Portofino.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
6 of 6

A month after their mega-wedding in April, the newlyweds were already starting to dress like one another.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us