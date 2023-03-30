The Best Spring Outfits To Start Copying Now It’s Almost Time For Warm Weather

Spring has sprung! As we all breathe a collective sigh of relief about waving goodbye to glacial temperatures, it does mean considering a whole new way to get dressed. It's the start of a fresh season, after all, and that means your outfit ideas need to be on point. Don't crawl back under the duvet. Instead, keep scrolling for a series of spring outfits that are not only achievable from what's already in your wardrobe (yes, really), but will actually be comfortable to wear.

A Happy Knit

If you have to wear a jumper, make it a joyful one. As Zeena proves, a big personality sweater, paired with a punchy pair of purple trousers, will get you excited to leave the house this spring.

A Shirt + Slacks

Model Tina Kunakey is the latest taste-maker to wear the classic combo of a white shirt, tank top and chinos. Simple yet effective.

A Bomber Jacket + Cargo Pants

Monikh Dale united two of this season's trending pieces - the bomber jacket and the cargo pants - to make one seriously good spring outfit.

A Big Jumper + Maxi Skirt

The denim maxi skirt will be the gift that keeps on giving this spring. You could either go casual like Courtnee Crews, with your comfiest jumper and retro trainers, or dress it up with a going-out top and a pair of naked sandals. Both will pass the cute outfit test.

A White Shirt + Black Trousers

I love the minimalist wardrobe stylings of @symphonyofsilk. Take this outfit combo of a cropped white shirt, black trousers and point-toe ballet pumps. Pared-back yet polished, it's the permission you needed to channel some soft power style at work this spring.

A Denim Dress + Bomber Jacket

A denim slip dress styled with an oversized bomber is the outfit we're all dying to wear this spring. Heading out-out? Shrug the jacket off your shoulders, swap the trainers for cowboy boots and add another choker necklace. Sorted.

A Dress + Cardigan