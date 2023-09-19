  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

These Are The Very Best Coats Of The Season, Now That You Actually Need One Again

All of the coat trends you need to know, plus where to buy them.

best coats
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted
1
mango coat
Mango Long Double Breasted Wool Coat
2
the frankie shop quilted jacket
The Frankie Shop Quilted Jacket
3
john lewis coat
John Lewis ANYDAY Green Check Double Breasted Coat
4
max mara coat
Max Mara Double Breasted Teddy Coat
5
H&M coat
H&amp;M Pinstripe Coat
6
aligne camel coat
Aligne Camel Coat
7
marant etoile toggle coat
Marant Etoile Faux Fur Hooded Coat
8
hush relaxed coat
Hush Morgana Relaxed Coat
9
toteme jacket
Totême Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
10
COS aviator jacket
COS Cropped Shearling Jacket
11
joseph coat
Joseph Camel Hair And Silk Coat
12
ms coat
Marks And Spencer Checked Wool Coat
13
16arlington coat
16Arlington Shearling Collar Leather Coat
14
arket coat
Arket Full-Length Wool Coat
15
zara faux fur coat
Zara Steven Meisel Faux Fur Coat
16
Raey coat
Raey Exaggerated Shoulder Wool-Blend Coat
17
palmer//harding trench coat
Palmer//Harding Detachable Hem Trench Coat
18
river island coat
River Island Zebra Print Coat
19
Damson Madder coat
Damson Madder Quilted Shell Coat
20
lk bennett coat
LK Bennett Black And White Check Coat
21
toast coat
Toast Houndstooth Coat
22
sezane coat
Sézane Light Grey Coat
23
reformation coat
Reformation Red Leather Trench Coat
24
the row coat
The Row Tailored Woven Coat
25
& Other Stories jacket
&amp; Other Stories Loose Fit Duffel Jacket

When it comes to coats, it seems unnecessary to discuss trends. After all, one of the advantages of investing in a great coat is longevity – you want to be able to pull out your favourite cover-up year after year. Some coats, however, are more timeless than others and, for autumn/winter 2023, designers happily championed the sort of outerwear you'll wear forever. From toggles to teddy coats, all-grey styles to floor-sweepers, there are styles aplenty to start considering now that the weather feels firmly autumnal.

Bottega Veneta AW23

Overall, designers favoured well-made, elevated everyday clothes for AW23. At risk of uttering the words we're all surely sick of hearing – whisper them – quiet luxury really was the ubiquitous vibe, particularly explicit in the outerwear that was offered. One of the most prevalent items on the catwalk? A classic black coat. Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Alaïa and Dolce and Gabbana all reminded us of the power of simplicity with their versions and the best news is that they go with everything you already own.

Givenchy AW23

Another standout choice this season is a coat of great lengths. Tod's, Khaite, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and The Row all debuted floor-skimming styles; on the high street,Mango has its own excellent maxi coat (and actually, some of the best in general).

Stella McCartney AW23

When it comes to pattern, checks, pinstripes and a smattering of animal print(hi, Stella McCartney!) are all in favour, while fashion's penchant for red this season was best seen in The Row's collarless coat.

Max Mara AW23

Leather trenches, classic camel coats and shearling styles were also big news for AW23, as were structured, tailored types. The good news is that the high street has brilliant coats which fit all of these trends, most of which look far more expensive than you'd expect.

As always, there are a few coats already proving incredible popular. Totême's scarf coat, which went viral last year, is back in stock, as is The Frankie Shop's quilted jacket that you've likely seen on Instagram. Elsewhere, M&S revealed Sienna Miller as its new campaign star, prompting the pink checked coat to sell out already. Fear not, however, as you can sign up to be notified when your size is back.

Monikh in The Frankie Shop's jacket

Other high street names to watch out for? Aligne, whose collection of coats (including the influencer favourite) is so good this year that you'll be hard pressed to choose just one and Hush, who has a black coat to rival even the catwalk.

SHOP: The Best Coats 2023

1. Mango Long Double Breasted Wool Coat

mango coat
Price: £199.99

shop.mango.com

Description

The quality of this coat is impeccable. It's extra long, made from virgin wool and super-chic. Buy

mango coat

2. The Frankie Shop Quilted Jacket

the frankie shop quilted jacket
Price: £223.85

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

The Frankie Shop's jacket has been so popular for so many seasons now that it's gone viral several

the frankie shop quilted jacket

3. John Lewis ANYDAY Green Check Double Breasted Coat

john lewis coat
Price: £89

www.johnlewis.com

Description

If you're not already acquainted with John Lewis' ANYDAY range, this coat is one of the best

john lewis coat

4. Max Mara Double Breasted Teddy Coat

max mara coat
Price: £3,255

www.mytheresa.com

Description

It's hard to even think about coats without conjuring images of Max Mara's chic styles. This teddy

max mara coat

5. H&amp;M Pinstripe Coat

H&M coat
Price: £84.99

www2.hm.com

Description

This pinstripe cover-up has a detachable belt and is the ideal thing to add to your workwear

H&M coat

6. Aligne Camel Coat

aligne camel coat
Price: £269

aligne.co

Description

Although it's hard to tell from a picture, I can attest to the fact that Aligne's coats are

aligne camel coat

7. Marant Etoile Faux Fur Hooded Coat

marant etoile toggle coat
Price: £795

www.mytheresa.com

Description

Prada made toggle details look more appealing than ever for AW23 and this furry style from Marant

marant etoile toggle coat

8. Hush Morgana Relaxed Coat

hush relaxed coat
Price: £189

www.hush-uk.com

Description

This herringbone coat has proved so popular, it's sold out in some sizes already. You can sign up

hush relaxed coat

9. Totême Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

toteme jacket
Price: £810

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Totême's jacket has sold out multiple times but, thankfully, is back just in time for the colder

toteme jacket

10. COS Cropped Shearling Jacket

COS aviator jacket
Price: £590

www.cos.com

Description

A chic take on the classic aviator jacket, this will look great with high-waisted, wide leg

COS aviator jacket

11. Joseph Camel Hair And Silk Coat

joseph coat
Price: £1,395

www.mytheresa.com

Description

The last word in cosy, this coat is so divine you won't want to take it off. While you can throw

joseph coat

12. Marks And Spencer Checked Wool Coat

ms coat
Price: £99

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

It was fairly obvious that this was going to be a smash hit as soon as M&S revealed its campaign

ms coat

13. 16Arlington Shearling Collar Leather Coat

16arlington coat
Price: £1,730

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

The butter-soft leather, combined with the cosy shearling collar on this coat make it feel equal

16arlington coat

14. Arket Full-Length Wool Coat

arket coat
Price: £299

www.arket.com

Description

If you love the floor-skimming coats by Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent, this is the perfect

arket coat

15. Zara Steven Meisel Faux Fur Coat

zara faux fur coat
Price: £259

www.zara.com

Description

Part of the exclusive collaboration with Steven Meisel, this is possibly the ultimate faux fur

zara faux fur coat

16. Raey Exaggerated Shoulder Wool-Blend Coat

Raey coat
Price: £995

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

If you loved the exaggerated silhouettes of Saint Laurent's coats but can't quite stretch to those

Raey coat

17. Palmer//Harding Detachable Hem Trench Coat

palmer//harding trench coat
Price: £895

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

A stylish twist on a classic trench, you can detach the hem of this to transform it into a shorter

palmer//harding trench coat

18. River Island Zebra Print Coat

river island coat
Price: £80

www.riverisland.com

Description

Echoing the slightly abstract animal prints seen on the catwalks, this coat is currently a

river island coat

19. Damson Madder Quilted Shell Coat

Damson Madder coat
Price: £175

www.thehut.com

Description

Fusing a delicate softness with cool, contemporary vibes is what Damson Madder does best – case in

Damson Madder coat

20. LK Bennett Black And White Check Coat

lk bennett coat
Price: £659

www.lkbennett.com

Description

If you're looking for a coat to instantly elevate any outfit, this is it.

lk bennett coat

21. Toast Houndstooth Coat

toast coat
Price: £465

www.toa.st

Description

The A-line cut of this coat gives it a pleasingly vintage vibe. It's made from Italian-woven wool

toast coat

22. Sézane Light Grey Coat

sezane coat
Price: £350

www.sezane.com

Description

Grey coats are another standout this season. This one from Sézane is a classic that won't date.

sezane coat

23. Reformation Red Leather Trench Coat

reformation coat
Price: £798

www.thereformation.com

Description

Reformation's leather trench has the perfect fit and, thanks to the belt, can be worn cinched or

reformation coat

24. The Row Tailored Woven Coat

the row coat
Price: £2,270

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

While this coat is certainly an investment, it's one which will pay off time and again. Lined with

the row coat

25. &amp; Other Stories Loose Fit Duffel Jacket

& Other Stories jacket
Price: £165

www.stories.com

Description

With its polished gold toggles, this jacket hits the perfect mix of casual and pulled-together.

& Other Stories jacket
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us