These Are The Very Best Coats Of The Season, Now That You Actually Need One Again

When it comes to coats, it seems unnecessary to discuss trends. After all, one of the advantages of investing in a great coat is longevity – you want to be able to pull out your favourite cover-up year after year. Some coats, however, are more timeless than others and, for autumn/winter 2023, designers happily championed the sort of outerwear you'll wear forever. From toggles to teddy coats, all-grey styles to floor-sweepers, there are styles aplenty to start considering now that the weather feels firmly autumnal.
Overall, designers favoured well-made, elevated everyday clothes for AW23. At risk of uttering the words we're all surely sick of hearing – whisper them – quiet luxury really was the ubiquitous vibe, particularly explicit in the outerwear that was offered. One of the most prevalent items on the catwalk? A classic black coat. Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Alaïa and Dolce and Gabbana all reminded us of the power of simplicity with their versions and the best news is that they go with everything you already own.
Another standout choice this season is a coat of great lengths. Tod's, Khaite, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and The Row all debuted floor-skimming styles; on the high street,Mango has its own excellent maxi coat (and actually, some of the best in general).
When it comes to pattern, checks, pinstripes and a smattering of animal print(hi, Stella McCartney!) are all in favour, while fashion's penchant for red this season was best seen in The Row's collarless coat.
Leather trenches, classic camel coats and shearling styles were also big news for AW23, as were structured, tailored types. The good news is that the high street has brilliant coats which fit all of these trends, most of which look far more expensive than you'd expect.
As always, there are a few coats already proving incredible popular. Totême's scarf coat, which went viral last year, is back in stock, as is The Frankie Shop's quilted jacket that you've likely seen on Instagram. Elsewhere, M&S revealed Sienna Miller as its new campaign star, prompting the pink checked coat to sell out already. Fear not, however, as you can sign up to be notified when your size is back.
Other high street names to watch out for? Aligne, whose collection of coats (including the influencer favourite) is so good this year that you'll be hard pressed to choose just one and Hush, who has a black coat to rival even the catwalk.
The quality of this coat is impeccable. It's extra long, made from virgin wool and super-chic. Buy
The Frankie Shop's jacket has been so popular for so many seasons now that it's gone viral several
If you're not already acquainted with John Lewis' ANYDAY range, this coat is one of the best
It's hard to even think about coats without conjuring images of Max Mara's chic styles. This teddy
This pinstripe cover-up has a detachable belt and is the ideal thing to add to your workwear
Although it's hard to tell from a picture, I can attest to the fact that Aligne's coats are
Prada made toggle details look more appealing than ever for AW23 and this furry style from Marant
This herringbone coat has proved so popular, it's sold out in some sizes already. You can sign up
Totême's jacket has sold out multiple times but, thankfully, is back just in time for the colder
A chic take on the classic aviator jacket, this will look great with high-waisted, wide leg
The last word in cosy, this coat is so divine you won't want to take it off. While you can throw
It was fairly obvious that this was going to be a smash hit as soon as M&S revealed its campaign
The butter-soft leather, combined with the cosy shearling collar on this coat make it feel equal
If you love the floor-skimming coats by Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent, this is the perfect
Part of the exclusive collaboration with Steven Meisel, this is possibly the ultimate faux fur
If you loved the exaggerated silhouettes of Saint Laurent's coats but can't quite stretch to those
A stylish twist on a classic trench, you can detach the hem of this to transform it into a shorter
Echoing the slightly abstract animal prints seen on the catwalks, this coat is currently a
Fusing a delicate softness with cool, contemporary vibes is what Damson Madder does best – case in
If you're looking for a coat to instantly elevate any outfit, this is it.
The A-line cut of this coat gives it a pleasingly vintage vibe. It's made from Italian-woven wool
Grey coats are another standout this season. This one from Sézane is a classic that won't date.
Reformation's leather trench has the perfect fit and, thanks to the belt, can be worn cinched or
While this coat is certainly an investment, it's one which will pay off time and again. Lined with
With its polished gold toggles, this jacket hits the perfect mix of casual and pulled-together.