These Are The Very Best Coats Of The Season, Now That You Actually Need One Again

When it comes to coats, it seems unnecessary to discuss trends. After all, one of the advantages of investing in a great coat is longevity – you want to be able to pull out your favourite cover-up year after year. Some coats, however, are more timeless than others and, for autumn/winter 2023, designers happily championed the sort of outerwear you'll wear forever. From toggles to teddy coats, all-grey styles to floor-sweepers, there are styles aplenty to start considering now that the weather feels firmly autumnal.

Bottega Veneta AW23

Overall, designers favoured well-made, elevated everyday clothes for AW23. At risk of uttering the words we're all surely sick of hearing – whisper them – quiet luxury really was the ubiquitous vibe, particularly explicit in the outerwear that was offered. One of the most prevalent items on the catwalk? A classic black coat. Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Alaïa and Dolce and Gabbana all reminded us of the power of simplicity with their versions and the best news is that they go with everything you already own.

Givenchy AW23

Another standout choice this season is a coat of great lengths. Tod's, Khaite, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and The Row all debuted floor-skimming styles; on the high street,Mango has its own excellent maxi coat (and actually, some of the best in general).

Stella McCartney AW23

When it comes to pattern, checks, pinstripes and a smattering of animal print(hi, Stella McCartney!) are all in favour, while fashion's penchant for red this season was best seen in The Row's collarless coat.

Max Mara AW23

Leather trenches, classic camel coats and shearling styles were also big news for AW23, as were structured, tailored types. The good news is that the high street has brilliant coats which fit all of these trends, most of which look far more expensive than you'd expect.

Monikh in The Frankie Shop's jacket

Other high street names to watch out for? Aligne, whose collection of coats (including the influencer favourite) is so good this year that you'll be hard pressed to choose just one and Hush, who has a black coat to rival even the catwalk.

SHOP: The Best Coats 2023

1. Mango Long Double Breasted Wool Coat Price: £ 199.99 shop.mango.com Buy now Description The quality of this coat is impeccable. It's extra long, made from virgin wool and super-chic. Buy ... read more

2. The Frankie Shop Quilted Jacket Price: £ 223.85 www.net-a-porter.com Buy now Description The Frankie Shop's jacket has been so popular for so many seasons now that it's gone viral several ... read more

3. John Lewis ANYDAY Green Check Double Breasted Coat Price: £ 89 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description If you're not already acquainted with John Lewis' ANYDAY range, this coat is one of the best ... read more

4. Max Mara Double Breasted Teddy Coat Price: £ 3,255 www.mytheresa.com Buy now Description It's hard to even think about coats without conjuring images of Max Mara's chic styles. This teddy ... read more

5. H&M Pinstripe Coat Price: £ 84.99 www2.hm.com Buy now Description This pinstripe cover-up has a detachable belt and is the ideal thing to add to your workwear ... read more

6. Aligne Camel Coat Price: £ 269 aligne.co Buy now Description Although it's hard to tell from a picture, I can attest to the fact that Aligne's coats are ... read more

7. Marant Etoile Faux Fur Hooded Coat Price: £ 795 www.mytheresa.com Buy now Description Prada made toggle details look more appealing than ever for AW23 and this furry style from Marant ... read more

8. Hush Morgana Relaxed Coat Price: £ 189 www.hush-uk.com Buy now Description This herringbone coat has proved so popular, it's sold out in some sizes already. You can sign up ... read more

9. Totême Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket Price: £ 810 www.net-a-porter.com Buy now Description Totême's jacket has sold out multiple times but, thankfully, is back just in time for the colder ... read more

10. COS Cropped Shearling Jacket Price: £ 590 www.cos.com Buy now Description A chic take on the classic aviator jacket, this will look great with high-waisted, wide leg ... read more

11. Joseph Camel Hair And Silk Coat Price: £ 1,395 www.mytheresa.com Buy now Description The last word in cosy, this coat is so divine you won't want to take it off. While you can throw ... read more

12. Marks And Spencer Checked Wool Coat Price: £ 99 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now Description It was fairly obvious that this was going to be a smash hit as soon as M&S revealed its campaign ... read more

13. 16Arlington Shearling Collar Leather Coat Price: £ 1,730 www.matchesfashion.com Buy now Description The butter-soft leather, combined with the cosy shearling collar on this coat make it feel equal ... read more

14. Arket Full-Length Wool Coat Price: £ 299 www.arket.com Buy now Description If you love the floor-skimming coats by Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent, this is the perfect ... read more

15. Zara Steven Meisel Faux Fur Coat Price: £ 259 www.zara.com Buy now Description Part of the exclusive collaboration with Steven Meisel, this is possibly the ultimate faux fur ... read more

16. Raey Exaggerated Shoulder Wool-Blend Coat Price: £ 995 www.matchesfashion.com Buy now Description If you loved the exaggerated silhouettes of Saint Laurent's coats but can't quite stretch to those ... read more

17. Palmer//Harding Detachable Hem Trench Coat Price: £ 895 www.matchesfashion.com Buy now Description A stylish twist on a classic trench, you can detach the hem of this to transform it into a shorter ... read more

18. River Island Zebra Print Coat Price: £ 80 www.riverisland.com Buy now Description Echoing the slightly abstract animal prints seen on the catwalks, this coat is currently a ... read more

19. Damson Madder Quilted Shell Coat Price: £ 175 www.thehut.com Buy now Description Fusing a delicate softness with cool, contemporary vibes is what Damson Madder does best – case in ... read more

21. Toast Houndstooth Coat Price: £ 465 www.toa.st Buy now Description The A-line cut of this coat gives it a pleasingly vintage vibe. It's made from Italian-woven wool ... read more

22. Sézane Light Grey Coat Price: £ 350 www.sezane.com Buy now Description Grey coats are another standout this season. This one from Sézane is a classic that won't date.

23. Reformation Red Leather Trench Coat Price: £ 798 www.thereformation.com Buy now Description Reformation's leather trench has the perfect fit and, thanks to the belt, can be worn cinched or ... read more