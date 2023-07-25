The Best Harry Styles Concert Outfits Inspiration For Your Moodboard

If you've landed on this page chances are you've either managed to secure tickets to a Harry Styles concert and are in need of outfit inspo, or you're looking at ways to completely amp up your wardrobe. Nothing screams dopamine dressing more than Harry Styles concert outfits - feathers, diamonds and bold colours are all him. The ex-One Directioner's style channels fabulous '70s flair - and in that arena you have permission to fully let loose and have fun with your clothing choices. And with gig season upon us, these outfit ideas can double up as festival 'fits too.

We've spent time looking on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest to create the perfect moodboard, with looks that are super easy to achieve.

Watch: Harry Styles Concert Outfits For Love On Tour

Retro Style

Harry Styles concert outfits often take inspiration from '70s and '80s fashion. For a totally groovy look you can wear a colourful jumpsuit or you can opt for some big sequin trousers (he'll definitely notice you in the crowd).

1. 16Arlington, Solaria Sequinned Cropped Top Buy now Description Harry Styles concert outfits should preferably include pink and sequins. Enter this sparkly ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. 16Arlington, Koro Sequinned Flare-Leg Trousers Buy now Description We can see these kick-flare sequinned trousers on the man himself, Mr Styles. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Flared Trousers

As we just mentioned, Harry is often seen wearing flared trousers on stage. Get your own colourful pair and wear it with a cute baby tee and feather scarf like the fans below. Harry Styles concert outfits are all about clashing prints and colours so go big or go home.

3. Fiorucci, Vintage Angels Crop T-Shirt Buy now Description Fiorucci has the best range of printed baby tees we've found. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Me+Em, Spring Twill Wide-Leg Trouser Buy now Description Comfortable and eye-catching, make these wide-legged pink trousers the basis for your concert 'fits. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Western Charm

Tap into the cow girl aesthetic by adding a little Western charm to your outfit. Accessories can go from zero to 100 in seconds.

5. Ganni, Embroidered Western Boots Buy now Description Ganni makes the best cowboy boots in the business. These can be worn with ripped jorts, prairie ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Bright And Bold Colours

Harry Styles is not afraid to wear bold colours, so why not take inspiration from him and wear bright pink, orange or green? Anything with colour is suitable for this occasion and Danielle Glanz's two-piece totally fits the bill.

6. Self-Portrait, Cut-Out Crystal Embellished Stretch-Mesh And Jersey Mini Dress Buy now Description This cut-out, crystal-embellished dress deserves a night on the town. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Glam-Rock

For a more glam-rock inspired look, wear platform boots, a graphic tee, and a vintage leather jacket. You can also add some studded accessories and cool sunnies to complete the outfit. This outfit is super easy to achieve as most of us already have these staples at home!

7. Beyond Retro, Black Plain Classic Leather Jacket Buy now Description Beyond Retro is a treasure trove for leather jackets that have got that lived-in look. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Make A Statement

Harry Styles fans always go big or go home! Try opting for an outfit that has a lot of shape and/or interesting material. Olivia looks concert-ready in this poofy pastel dress, proving cowboy boots do really go with everything.