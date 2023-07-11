  1. Home
The Best Cowgirl Outfits To Try If You’re Wearing Cowboy Boots 24/7

Cowboy boots might be in, but here's how tap into the full aesthetic!

by Renee Washington |
Posted

Cowgirl outfits are a fun and unique way to experiment with your personal style. Whether you're attending a country-themed party, concert, or festival, there are plenty of ways to channel your inner rodeo! Here are some outfit ideas to help you harness some Western flair! Yee-haw!

The Denim

This an essential item for cowgirl outfits. And as this is a staple most people have - it's an easy place to start. Pair your jeans with a white plain tee or go 'denim on denim'. You can wear a matching set like model Eva Apio has done, or mix it up like Jennifer. The denim boot covers she's rocking are everything!

1. Ganni, Heavy Denim Cropped Trucker Jacket

Ganni, Heavy Denim Cropped Trucker Jacket

This cropped denim jacket is the perfect finishing touch to any going-out outfit.

2. Ganni, Heavy Denim Midi Skirt

Ganni, Heavy Denim Midi Skirt

Ganni's midi skirt is great if you prefer structured denim over stretch.

Throw On A Flannel

A flannel shirt is a good addition to add a little bit of Western charm. Typically, it's fitted but why not modernise the look by making it a tad oversized, just like beauty influencer Thelma Opong has done.

3. Levi's, Dorsey XL Western Shirt

Levi's, Dorsey XL Western Shirt

This Levi's flannel shirt is cut on the oversized side.

4. Uniqlo, Flannel Checked Regular Fit Shirt

Uniqlo, Flannel Checked Regular Fit Shirt

Uniqlo makes some of the best flannel shirts in the business.

Boots Are Essential

Adding cowboy boots to your outfit is the perfect way to tap into this aesthetic. They can be worn with anything - dresses, maxi skirts, jeans, you name it - and come in a range of colours and lengths.

5. Khaite, Dallas Suede Ankle Boots

Khaite, Dallas Suede Ankle Boots

Khaite's slanted heel, suede boots almost hit that sweet spot between the mid-calf and ankle,

6. Reformation, Olive Western Boot

Reformation, Olive Western Boot

If you really want commit to the cowgirl trend, treat yourself to these stitched boots from

Authentic Leather Jacket

A leather jacket will dress up any casual outfit. This brown one Matilda Jerf is wearing is perfect. Pair yours with some light-wash jeans and a bandana scarf. Cute outfit alert.

7. Aligne, Hui Oversized Leather Jacket

Aligne, Hui Oversized Leather Jacket

Aligne's oversized leather jacket has that lived-in look.

8. Raey, Curved Pocked Tumbled-Leather Biker Jacket

Raey, Curved Pocked Tumbled-Leather Biker Jacket

Raey's tumbled-leather biker is perfectly oversized.

Play With Prints

Don't be shy to play around with different patterns. Fashion influencers Dess Dior and Chanelle Natalie have done exactly that! Dess Dior has paired her cow-print skirt with a flame red top and navy boots. Natalie has gone monochrome and matched her cow-print corset with croc pants! Talk about cowgirl chic!

9. Zadig &amp; Voltaire, Cecilia Alpha Sandals

Zadig & Voltaire, Cecilia Alpha Sandals

Think of cow print as the new leopard print.

10. Acne Studios, Irinna Cow-Print Velour Mini Skirt

Acne Studios, Irinna Cow-Print Velour Mini Skirt

Acne Studios' cow-print mini skirt would look cute with cult trainers or cowboy boots.

The Final Touches

And to top the look off, you need accessories! You can't be a true cowgirl without the signature hat and saddle bag! Gemma Owen has paired her co-ord with boots and a trench. Remember you don't need to completely play by the books, you can throw on a bucket hat is that suits you. Stylist @thismyattire has pieced together some essentials to give you that cowboy edge if you're struggling!

11. Rag &amp; Bone, Kacy Leather-Trimmed Wool Felt Fedora

Rag & Bone, Kacy Leather-Trimmed Wool Felt Fedora

Rag & Bone's felt fedora is your gateway accessory to the world of cowgirl outfits.

12. Wyeth, Cowboy Hat

Wyeth, Cowboy Hat

Ms Bradshaw wears a woven cowboy hat in the latest series of And Just Like That. If it's good

