The Eighties Fashion Trends We’re Backing In 2023

If you had to pick the decade that best describes your aesthetic, you might not go for the '80s. Fair enough. Eighties fashion trends tend to conjure images of shoulder pads and perms instead of the sleek, chic minimalism of the '90s or the taste-so-bad-it's-good of the early '00s. But maybe, just maybe, the decade deserves a second chance.

Eighties fashion trends at Saint Laurent ©Getty

At Saint Laurent, the sheer tights and pointed pumps, the power shoulders and pinstripes serve as a reminder that the '80s was sexy and smart, polished and, yes, powerful. In fact, the more you look at the most impactful looks on today's red carpet, you can clearly see the impact of the decade's look-at-me (and don't turn away) approach to fashion. Eighties fashion trends tend towards the bold but that doesn't mean they're not wearable. Cherry pick an accessory or a cut and there's no risk of looking like an extra from Working Girl.

Big Earrings

Adwoa Aboah ©Getty

For the premiere of Barbie, Adwoa Aboah wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent, accessorising with giant earrings, a hero of the Eighties. Although she looks amazing as per wearing a power blazer and pencil skirt, you could just wear a similar pair of clip-ons with a white tee and denim maxi to copy the look's '80s essence.

1. Chanel, 1980s Vintage Clip-On Earrings Buy now Description Susan Caplan has the most amazing collection of vintage clip-on earrings, including this pair from ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. By Alona, Blair 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings Buy now Description These clip on-esque, enamel earrings are just the thing for dressing up a plain white T-shirt. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Pencil Skirts

America Ferrera ©Getty

The popularity of pencil skirts has waxed and waned over the years but they're back thanks to America Ferrera, who wore a slim-fit leather style to the premiere of Barbie. Copy her style credentials by pairing yours with a tank top and point-toe pumps.

3. & Other Stories, Fitted Midi Slit Skirt Buy now Description This fitted satin skirt would look on-point with a sharp-shouldered blazer. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. The Frankie Shop, Heather Leather Pencil Skirt Buy now Description Wear this buttery leather pencil with pointed pumps to root your look in the Eighties. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Superior Shirting

Amber Valletta ©Getty

A collared shirt, worn with an unbuttoned or popped collar, feels very Eighties, but looks bang-up-to-date. Case in point? Amber Valletta, who wore this button-down (complete with double-waisted trousers) for Dior Homme.

5. Uniqlo, Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Regular Fit Striped Shirt Buy now Description A starched, striped shirt, worn with a popped collar and rolled sleeves, is a one-way-ticket to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Arket, Relaxed Poplin Shirt Buy now Description Arket's relaxed shirt is cut on the oversized size, with trumpet sleeves that will lend any look ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Corsages

Tessa Thompson ©Getty

Tessa Thompson's corsage blazer feels like the modern way to do the Eighties. The favourite accessory of Carrie Bradshaw (SATC era), the corsage will the finishing touch on all your favourite outfits this summer.

7. Prada, Rose Silk Choker Buy now Description Prada's silk corsage choker will be the cherry on top of so many outfits. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. River Island, White Poplin Corsage Long Sleeve Shirt Buy now Description River Island's white poplin shirt comes with the addition of a corsage. Perfect. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Extravagant Outerwear

Dua Lipa ©Getty

Eighties fashion trends have got to include extravagant outerwear (think sharp shoulders and sweeping hemlines). Dua Lipa's extra-long leather trench looked fittingly bold backstage at Saint Laurent. Look for outerwear with pavement-length hemlines this winter or simply buy a trench a couple of sizes up.

9. Aligne, Gilda Maxi Trench Coat Buy now Description This maxi trench coat can be thrown over slip dresses and suiting. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now