Festival Tops You’ll Want To Wear Over And Over (And Over) Again This Summer

Festival season is in full swing, which means sun, great music and days (or months) of stressing over what to wear. But before you have a meltdown over nothing looking good and not being able to afford a stylist, we suggest starting from the top. No, literally.
Festivals are essentially a microcosm of all the latest fashion trends, and if this year's Coachella (and Vanessa Hudgen's Instagram) was anything to go by, butterfly tops and halter necks are a go, as are cut-out tops and practically anything that sparkles.
Gen Z's most coveted fashion trend - Y2K - will also be prevalent, so expect logo tees (Juicy Couture velour) bandeaus and all the beads and sequins in the world, condensed into one tiny crop top.
READ MORE: These Are Already The Most Popular Summer Dresses Of The Year
We can't possibly talk about festival fashion without mentioning the most iconic music festival in the world - Woodstock. Nearly half a century later, the crochet tops, halter necks and fringed tops which dominated the '60s fashion landscape have been handed down to us, and are re-emerging as key trends during festival season and beyond.
When choosing your festival outfit, comfort is a key aspect to take into account because much as we love the idea of that tiny corset, it'll probably get old five hours in (when all you want to do is eat some mac and cheese and take a deep breath). You'll thank us later.
The most important rule is to have fun with it. Festivals are a place to be playful and experimental, so don't worry too much about conforming to the traditional rules of matching patterns or textures.
To help you on your mission of locking down the perfect festival outfit, we've trawled all our favourite websites and brands for the best festival tops you can get your hands on.
SHOP: The Best Festival Tops
Miu Miu is having its moment, and we're loving this logo denim bralette. Pair with some denim jeans for the ultimate Britney circa '00s moment.
FILA has teamed up with Playboy for a chic and cool collection that's bringing the 70s back - perfect for a festival.
When it comes to festivals, it gets very chill in the evenings (especially at our British festivals), so make sure to cosy up with a sweater you can throw on - just like this new-in tie-dye option from Quiksilver.
Great for a fuller bust, Ellie Misner's corsets are endlessly flattering.
With its mesh fabric, tie-dye pattern and backless style, it doesn't get more festival appropriate than Aune Collection's triangle bra.
Louisa Ballou is a fashion editor must-have this festival season.
Social butterflies, assemble!
Made famous in the early '00s, the handkerchief hem top (also known as the bandana top) is a trend we can get on board with.
If you're feeling more hippy-in-a-field than Y2K, this lace-front waistcoat is a festival winner.
This ruched top in orange and purple is basically summer in a top.
Reminiscent of that Harry Styles crochet cardi that swept TikTok last year.
This vintage-inspired patchwork print catches the sunlight to perfection.
House of Sunny's colourful, energetic start-fish halter is a festival season must-have.
Known for its signature cut-outs, Rui is your one-stop-shop for flattering jersey crop tops.
Make heads turn with this sequin embellished, one-shouldered number by Oceanus.
Float your way through the crowds in this chiffon crop.