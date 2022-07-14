Festival Tops You’ll Want To Wear Over And Over (And Over) Again This Summer

Festival season is in full swing, which means sun, great music and days (or months) of stressing over what to wear. But before you have a meltdown over nothing looking good and not being able to afford a stylist, we suggest starting from the top. No, literally.

Festivals are essentially a microcosm of all the latest fashion trends, and if this year's Coachella (and Vanessa Hudgen's Instagram) was anything to go by, butterfly tops and halter necks are a go, as are cut-out tops and practically anything that sparkles.

Gen Z's most coveted fashion trend - Y2K - will also be prevalent, so expect logo tees (Juicy Couture velour) bandeaus and all the beads and sequins in the world, condensed into one tiny crop top.

We can't possibly talk about festival fashion without mentioning the most iconic music festival in the world - Woodstock. Nearly half a century later, the crochet tops, halter necks and fringed tops which dominated the '60s fashion landscape have been handed down to us, and are re-emerging as key trends during festival season and beyond.

When choosing your festival outfit, comfort is a key aspect to take into account because much as we love the idea of that tiny corset, it'll probably get old five hours in (when all you want to do is eat some mac and cheese and take a deep breath). You'll thank us later.

The most important rule is to have fun with it. Festivals are a place to be playful and experimental, so don't worry too much about conforming to the traditional rules of matching patterns or textures.

To help you on your mission of locking down the perfect festival outfit, we've trawled all our favourite websites and brands for the best festival tops you can get your hands on.