These Christening Outfits Are Chic And Occasion-Appropriate

Christening outfits (or naming ceremony outfit) is one of the more niche on the occasionwear spectrum. And even though you can probably rewear a lot of your wedding guest dresses, it requires a little more mindfulness when it comes to outfit ideas that may or may not be appropriate. A minidress = appropriate. Something see-through = perhaps not (although that entirely depends on the crowd). For a safe bet, think Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, whose refined wardrobe of pearls, cinch-waisted floral frocks and perfectly pointed pumps mean that she could pretty much rock up at a christening on any given Tuesday, or, for that matter, Lisa Todd-Wexley, whose statement necklaces and power tailoring are chic as hell.

So, if you're stuck with what to wear to a christening or naming ceremony, follow the Grazia guide to find the best outfit...

The Linen Suit

A linen suit in a pastel or a neutral has got to be one of the easiest and smartest options for the christening circuit if such a thing exists (and can double for wedding season as long as the colour isn't too bridal). It's easy-to-wear on the day, especially if you opt for an oversized fit, and both elements can be worn separately so that they won't hang in your wardrobe, unworn, and make you feel guilty.

The Puff-Sleeved Dress

Zeena Shah is the dress queen - and this one, in that glorious shade of green, is perfect for a naming ceremony. Notice how she's paired it with pistachio socks and platforms to make it immediately less 'wedding' and more 'christening'? You could also take this one on holiday and wear with lace-up gladiator sandals. Just saying.

The Cardigan And Silk Skirt

For a slightly more casual, but no less head-turning, outfit, what about this soft cardigan and slip skirt combo, both in similarly sumptuous shades. Again, you could easily make this going out-appropriate by wearing a bandeau top underneath.

2. Marks and Spencer, Cashmere Cardigan Price: £ 89 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now Description A crew neck cashmere cardigan will see you through plenty of seasons, something you'll wear for ... read more

The Skirt Suit

There aren't many occasions that cry out for a tweed miniskirt suit, but a christening is one of them, especially if it's Chanel. A cuter outfit doesn't exist.

4. Mango, Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons Price: £ 79.99 shop.mango.com Buy now Description Whilst a Chanel tweed suit isn't possible for all of us, this Mango tweed suit in apple green ... read more

The Statement Coat

And, last but not least, a statement coat like Candice Brathwaite's. When you've got a coat that looks this good, especially with that pair of platform boots, you don't need to worry about what you're wearing underneath (although she's nailed that too by the looks of things).