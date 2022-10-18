  1. Home
The Best Pyjama Sets Because You Deserve To Sleep In Style

PJs worthy of wearing outside the bedroom.

best pyjamas for women 2022 world sleep day
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

We're nearing that time of year when the clocks go back and, all of sudden, it feels like winter is in the air. And you know what that means? Your slippers and dressing gown are finally fair game - as is, it goes without saying, a long-sleeved (and long-legged) set of pyjamas so that you can hunker down in style.

Pyjamas have been so much more than, well, pyjamas for a while now. Matching sets, you might say, are the new LBD; a ready-made outfit perfect for well-deserved drinks out, cosy evenings in, early nights and even wedding guest outfits.

Tailoring has become softer and comfort is more important than ever. While the popularity of the naked dress and barely-there pieces continues to grow, there’s still a high demand for silky two-pieces that give some serious pyjama energy.

Leading the way is Sleeper, whose feather-trimmed pyjama sets often sell out within days of being online. The White Company, meanwhile, has just launched a collaboration with Giles Deacon, whose capsule nightwear collection contains two sets of pyjamas (one silk; one jersey) that feature hand-drawn prints and would make brilliant gifts as we draw ever closer to Christmas.

I also love the offering from HONNA, who does the best stripes in the business, and Deiji Studios, a must for anyone who loves linen sheets and can't imagine going back to cotton. Nobody's Child has a lovely selection of prints - a matching set costs a relatively reasonable £59 - and ditto Boden.

It’s not just what we’re wearing, either. Piglet's bedding is a certified favourite on the 'gram. Its linen pyjamas, which come in a huge range of shades and stripes, are absolute classics.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Pyjamas For Women

The White Company x Giles Deacon, Lily-Print Silk Pyjama Set
1 of 19

Best Womens pyjamas & Other Stories, Frilled Textured Pyjama Shirt, £45
2 of 19

Best Womens pyjamas & Other Stories, Textured Pyjama Trousers, £45
3 of 19

Best Womens pyjamas Piglet, Midnight Stripe Linen Pyjama Trouser Set, WAS £110 NOW £59
4 of 19

Best Womens pyjamas Stripe and Stare, Sustainable Pyjama Set Midnight, £95
5 of 19

Best Womens pyjamas Olivia Von Halle, Silk Pyjama, £520
6 of 19

The White Company x Giles Deacon, Floral-Print Jersey Pyjama Set
7 of 19

HONNA, Striped Organic Cotton-Voile Pajama Set
8 of 19

Yolke, Classic Silk Pyjama Set Leopard Print
9 of 19

Deiji Studios, 01 Long Linen Top And Trousers
10 of 19

Nobody's Child, Harry Stripe Long Sleeve PJ Set
11 of 19

Boden, Easy Cotton Sleep Shirt
12 of 19

Sleeper, Satin Pajama Set
13 of 19

Desmond & Dempsey, Long Pyjama Set
14 of 19

Rosie Exclusively For M&S, Satin Floral Print Pyjama Set
15 of 19

Hesper Fox, Dietrich Pink Wave Silk Pyjama Set
16 of 19

Nufferton, Uno Stripe Limited-Edition Tekla Cotton Pyjamas
17 of 19

Dora Larsen, Thea Ruffle Shirt
18 of 19

Dora Larsen, Thea Ruffle Trouser
19 of 19

