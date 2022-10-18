The Best Pyjama Sets Because You Deserve To Sleep In Style

We're nearing that time of year when the clocks go back and, all of sudden, it feels like winter is in the air. And you know what that means? Your slippers and dressing gown are finally fair game - as is, it goes without saying, a long-sleeved (and long-legged) set of pyjamas so that you can hunker down in style.

Pyjamas have been so much more than, well, pyjamas for a while now. Matching sets, you might say, are the new LBD; a ready-made outfit perfect for well-deserved drinks out, cosy evenings in, early nights and even wedding guest outfits.

Tailoring has become softer and comfort is more important than ever. While the popularity of the naked dress and barely-there pieces continues to grow, there’s still a high demand for silky two-pieces that give some serious pyjama energy.

Leading the way is Sleeper, whose feather-trimmed pyjama sets often sell out within days of being online. The White Company, meanwhile, has just launched a collaboration with Giles Deacon, whose capsule nightwear collection contains two sets of pyjamas (one silk; one jersey) that feature hand-drawn prints and would make brilliant gifts as we draw ever closer to Christmas.

I also love the offering from HONNA, who does the best stripes in the business, and Deiji Studios, a must for anyone who loves linen sheets and can't imagine going back to cotton. Nobody's Child has a lovely selection of prints - a matching set costs a relatively reasonable £59 - and ditto Boden.

It’s not just what we’re wearing, either. Piglet's bedding is a certified favourite on the 'gram. Its linen pyjamas, which come in a huge range of shades and stripes, are absolute classics.