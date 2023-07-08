The Smart Casual Outfits To Create From What’s Already In Your Closest

Most offices have a smart casual dress code - or 'business casual' - but what does it actually mean? Can you wear jeans? What about trainers? The answer is that every workplace probably varies, which is rather unhelpful, but most will tolerate jeans (especially if they're a darker shade and don't have obvious distressing) and sneakers at the smarter end of the spectrum. The best smart casual outfits should be able to go from day to night without a few subtle switch-ups that you can carry around your handbag. No pressure.

Once you've ticked off those three points, the sky's really the limit when it comes to outfit ideas. How about a flight suit with barely-there heels? Or a pretty knit with parachute pants? We've dug through some of favourite celebrity wardrobes - Tina Kunakey, Chloë Sevigny and Griff - to find the smart casual outfits that you'll want to copy and paste into your own outfit rotation.

The Flight Suit

©Getty

Model Tina Kunakey can do no wrong when it comes to getting dressed. Case in point? This butter yellow flight suit styled with spindly heels at Stella McCartney. Heading to the office? Swap the sandals for ballet pumps and pop on a blazer. Going out? Keep the open toes and add shoulder-grazing earrings. The options are endless when it comes to smart casual outfits.

The Parachute Pants

©Getty

Another queen of smart casual outfits is Paloma Elsesser, who styled a pair of neon parachute pants with a natty knit to walk the streets of New York. Love.

White Shirt + Leather Trousers

©Getty

Chloë Sevigny took two wardrobe staples - a white shirt and leather trousers - and simply paired them with the bag of the moment, Bottega Veneta's Sardine intrecciato leather tote, to create an outfit combination that is timelessly cool as well as smart casual.

Sweater + Miniskirt

©Getty

Striking the perfect balance between preppy and grungy, Miquita Oliver paired a pleated school girl with sheer tights and kitten-heeled pumps that is going straight on the 'smart casual outfits' moodboard. The V-neck sweater and oversized leather jacket, however, could also be styled with oversized chinos, wide-leg jeans or a denim maxi skirt so they're really the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to smart casual.

Sheer Tee + Midi Skirt

©Getty

Ok, the sheer tee wouldn't pass muster in most offices where smart casual outfits are the dress code. But swap it out for a long-sleeved T-shirt, or even a suede jacket, and it'll be the ultimate 'desk to dinner' outfit.

