  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Outfit Ideas

The Smart Casual Outfits To Create From What’s Already In Your Closest

Copy and paste these combinations into your wardrobe.

smart casual outfit ideas
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Most offices have a smart casual dress code - or 'business casual' - but what does it actually mean? Can you wear jeans? What about trainers? The answer is that every workplace probably varies, which is rather unhelpful, but most will tolerate jeans (especially if they're a darker shade and don't have obvious distressing) and sneakers at the smarter end of the spectrum. The best smart casual outfits should be able to go from day to night without a few subtle switch-ups that you can carry around your handbag. No pressure.

Once you've ticked off those three points, the sky's really the limit when it comes to outfit ideas. How about a flight suit with barely-there heels? Or a pretty knit with parachute pants? We've dug through some of favourite celebrity wardrobes - Tina Kunakey, Chloë Sevigny and Griff - to find the smart casual outfits that you'll want to copy and paste into your own outfit rotation.

The Flight Suit

Tina Kunakey
©Getty

Model Tina Kunakey can do no wrong when it comes to getting dressed. Case in point? This butter yellow flight suit styled with spindly heels at Stella McCartney. Heading to the office? Swap the sandals for ballet pumps and pop on a blazer. Going out? Keep the open toes and add shoulder-grazing earrings. The options are endless when it comes to smart casual outfits.

1. Mint Velvet, Khaki Utility Jumpsuit

Mint Velvet, Khaki Utility Jumpsuit
Price: £129

www.mintvelvet.co.uk

Description

Mint Velvet's utility jumpsuit stops at that flattering sweet spot between the mid-calf and ankle

Mint Velvet, Khaki Utility Jumpsuit

2. AG Jeans, Ryleigh Jumpsuit

AG Jeans, Ryleigh Jumpsuit
Price: £325

www.agjeans.com

Description

You could wear this khaki jumpsuit with spindly heels like Tina Kunakey, who went straight for a

AG Jeans, Ryleigh Jumpsuit

The Parachute Pants

Paloma Elsesser
©Getty

Another queen of smart casual outfits is Paloma Elsesser, who styled a pair of neon parachute pants with a natty knit to walk the streets of New York. Love.

3. Me+Em, Satin Cargo Trousers

Me+Em, Satin Cargo Trousers
Price: £195

www.meandem.com

Description

A black pair of parachute pants is your best bet for nailing smart casual dress codes. Me+Em's

Me+Em, Satin Cargo Trousers

4. Reformation, Ethan Pant

Reformation, Ethan Pant
Price: £198

www.thereformation.com

Description

Reformation has another great pair of black parachute pants with a slightly looser fit.

Reformation, Ethan Pant

White Shirt + Leather Trousers

Chloë Sevigny
©Getty

Chloë Sevigny took two wardrobe staples - a white shirt and leather trousers - and simply paired them with the bag of the moment, Bottega Veneta's Sardine intrecciato leather tote, to create an outfit combination that is timelessly cool as well as smart casual.

5. Arket, Relaxed Poplin Shirt

Arket, Relaxed Poplin Shirt
Price: £67

www.arket.com

Description

This relaxed poplin shirt comes in five colour variations from subtle to statement.

Arket, Relaxed Poplin Shirt

6. COS, Tailored Flared Leather Trousers

COS, Tailored Flared Leather Trousers
Price: £290

www.cos.com

Description

COS is one of the best places to head on the high street for real leather trousers like this

COS, Tailored Flared Leather Trousers

Sweater + Miniskirt

Miquita Oliver
©Getty

Striking the perfect balance between preppy and grungy, Miquita Oliver paired a pleated school girl with sheer tights and kitten-heeled pumps that is going straight on the 'smart casual outfits' moodboard. The V-neck sweater and oversized leather jacket, however, could also be styled with oversized chinos, wide-leg jeans or a denim maxi skirt so they're really the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to smart casual.

7. &amp; Other Stories, Pleated A-Line Mini Skirt

& Other Stories, Pleated A-Line Mini Skirt
Price: £45

www.stories.com

Description

Riffing on that mini from Miu Miu, & Other Stories' pleated skirt has plenty of back-to-school

& Other Stories, Pleated A-Line Mini Skirt

8. Everlane, The Alpaca Crew

Everlane, The Alpaca Crew
Price: £109

www.everlane.com

Description

Everlane's jumper selection is truly superlative (as well as being relatively affordable

Everlane, The Alpaca Crew

Sheer Tee + Midi Skirt

Griff
©Getty

Ok, the sheer tee wouldn't pass muster in most offices where smart casual outfits are the dress code. But swap it out for a long-sleeved T-shirt, or even a suede jacket, and it'll be the ultimate 'desk to dinner' outfit.

9. Intimately, Before Sunset Mesh Long Sleeve

Intimately, Before Sunset Mesh Long Sleeve
Price: £32

www.freepeople.com

Description

This mesh top is much more versatile than you might realise. Wear underneath a buttoned blazer to

Intimately, Before Sunset Mesh Long Sleeve

10. Ganni, Leopard-Print Elasticated Maxi Skirt

Ganni, Leopard-Print Elasticated Maxi Skirt
Price: £195

www.ganni.com

Description

Ganni is the market leader when it comes to must-have leopard print. This elasticated maxi skirt

Ganni, Leopard-Print Elasticated Maxi Skirt
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us