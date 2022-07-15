These Are The Wedding Guest Dresses You’ll Want To Wear Again And Again

by Grazia |

Wedding season is well and truly upon us, which means it's almost time to get into a gorgeous frock and feel like the best version of yourself. But before we dive into the best wedding guest dresses of the season, there are a few things you need to think about to make sure you make a statement.

Firstly, pattern. We all love a printed midi dress, so we recommend any brands that major in modern shapes and look-at-me prints (Rixo, Kitri and Saloni are three good starting points). For designer buys Browns, Net-a-Porter and Matches are your go-to for shopping online and, when it comes to accessories, the high street has plenty to offer in the clutch bag and strappy sandals categories.

Whether you’re after something classic, brightly coloured, blossom-printed, you name it, we’ve got the most stylish wedding guest outfit options. And you really will want to wear them again and again - no matter the weather.

What Colour Should I Wear To A Wedding?

As long as you avoid white, a wedding guest dress can be any colour of the rainbow (which doesn't include white so you're fine). We've noticed a lot of pinks in the occasionwear market, with hues ranging from cherry blossom right through to fuchsia, as well as the kind of sunflower yellow that almost warrants sunglasses.

What Length Of Dress Should I Wear To A Wedding?

When it comes to hem length, elegant midi styles rule over others, but maxi and mini dresses can be great options too. Just make sure your mini isn't too far above the knee and your maxi doesn't overshadow the bride’s train.

SHOP: The Best Wedding Guest Dresses

Gallery Best Wedding Guest Dresses 2022 1 of 17 Silky and floral, the Marguerite silk dress is your perfect wedding day companion. The wrap skirt means you'll be showing a little leg and we love the fitted bodice with tie straps. 2 of 17 With this dress, the devil's in the details. The bow around the middle ties at the back and there are pretty buttons which fasten at the top of the dress. The material is beautiful, too, as it's linen blended with silk. 3 of 17 The Carletta from Reformation is the perfect midi and with a relaxed fitting skirt, you get structure and comfort all in one. 4 of 17 From the floral pattern to the flouncy tiers, Zimmermann's designer dresses are one of the prettiest wedding guest options on the market. 5 of 17 Rixo is full of excellent, stylish options for weddings but this midaxi dress could be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. 6 of 17 If you're looking for a puff-sleeve wedding guest dress, this is your answer. It's loose and flowy, so you'll be happy to wear it all day and then onto the dancefloor. 7 of 17 This intricately detailed Monsoon dress goes up to a size 24 to cater to every body type, and will make you feel every bit as beautiful as the bride. 8 of 17 For uncharacteristically warm UK weather, a silk mini like Karen Millen's is a pretty and practical option. 9 of 17 This is the perfect evening look for a party dress that will make you look fabulous on the dancefloor. 10 of 17 If you can't bear the thought of a colourful dress, this black cutout maxi dress by Cult Gaia is unique, flattering, and perfect for a summer bash. 11 of 17 This elegant pink maxi dress will ensure you're the best dressed guest at any wedding. 12 of 17 With an a-line silhouette, round neck and all-over embroidery, this dress is ideal for a spring wedding set in the English countryside. 13 of 17 You'll want to wear this dress for every wedding you're ever invited to – it's that good. The fabric feels lovely and it's enough of a statement without threatening to upstage the bride. Plus, the print ensures it doesn't look white. 14 of 17 Take notes from Coast's styling and make a halterneck dress unforgettable with opera gloves. 15 of 17 We love this for a winter wedding. Inspired by vintage styles, Saloni's Camille dress has a split neckline held together by three decorative bows embellished with faux pearls and crystals. 16 of 17 De La Vali's signature Clara dress could easily be mistaken for a well-sourced vintage find. The stunning emerald green shade is flattering on all skin tones and the underbust seam and asymmetric hem create a beautiful, feminine silhouette. 17 of 17 Looking for a statement wedding guest dress? The print, the shape, the sleeves... this dress is guaranteed to make you the most-wanted wedding guest in all the photographs.

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Dresses

Alexa Chung well and truly captured the spirit of post-lockdown wedding guest dressing last summer, with this canary yellow showstopper. (Note: the pop of contrasting colour in the form of a frog green top-handle). Sienna Miller also pulled it out of the bag, naturally, for the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence, arriving in a puff-sleeved and rose-coloured gown from Johanna Ortiz. (P.S. Our gallery of best celebrity bridesmaid's dresses might also help.)

How To Accessorise Your Wedding Guest Dress

Again, when it comes to the finishing touches, wedding guest dressing is all about making a subtle statement. Even if you’ve opted for a subdued dress or suit, you can make your outfit pop with brightly-coloured accessories. Statement earrings are, of course, an easy and brilliant way to jazz up any outfit.

As for shoes, they can be bold, but stick to classic styles like strappy black sandals or pointed courts, so you know you’ll wear them again.

When it comes to autumn or winter weddings, the same rules apply but make sure to add a sleek blazer (don't shy away from wool blazers, just make sure to choose a poppy colour) and if it's SUPER cold out, a heeled boot works wonders for warmth but doesn't compromise on style.

Don't Forget Rentals

Clothes rental is 2021's biggest trend - check out the great offering of designer dresses for a fraction of the price on By Rotation, Rotaro, Hurr and more. We love this puff sleeve Aje number for weddings any time of year.