Kelly Rutherford, Who You’ll Remember From Gossip Girl, Is The Style Icon We Need In 2024

You might know her as the old money, ever-so elegant Lily van der Woodsen from CW's Gossip Girl, but the last few years have seen Kelly Rutherford cement herself as a style icon in her own right. On TV, Serena’s mum was a pioneer of quiet luxury - her carefully curated outfits, styled by costume designer Eric Daman (a protégé of none other than the iconic Patricia Field) exuded class, taste and the undeniable power of a wealthy Upper East Side woman.

Rutherford’s personal style mirrors the van der Woodsen aesthetic with luxe knits, stealth wealth shoulder bags and muted colours. Her outfit selfies on Instagram have garnered attention from fans of all ages, with many on TikTok calling her a 'Birkin Mom', a title Lily van der Woodsen would surely be proud to own.

One of our favourite influencers, Ellie Delphine, called her 'the OG Birkin Mom', in a recent Reel, commenting: 'I love that she has remained true to her personal style in spite of trends.'

Sleek, simple, but impactful, part of the draw of Rutherford's signature style is her incorporation of smaller up-and-coming sustainable brands. Featuring names like French label Dépêche-toi and Transylvanian knitwear brand Ami Amalia, her mindful curation offers an invigorating change to the sameness so often seen across style influencers on social media.

Rutherford's lift selfies and daily affirmations are a breath of fresh air. If her newfound Tiktok fandom tells us anything it's that her style icon status is only rising. We can't wait to see what inspo she will deliver us with in 2024.