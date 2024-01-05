  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Celeb Style

Kelly Rutherford, Who You’ll Remember From Gossip Girl, Is The Style Icon We Need In 2024

Your favourite TV mum is a bonafide fashion star.

Kelly Rutherford outfits
by Gavi Weiss |
Updated on
1
Mr Mittens, Cable-Knit Wool Vest
Mr Mittens, Cable-Knit Wool Vest
2
Repetto, Lilouh Ballerinas
Repetto, Lilouh Ballerinas
3
Soeur, Fusil Teddy-Textured Faux-Fur Gilet
Soeur, Fusil Teddy-Textured Faux-Fur Gilet
4
AG Jeans, Ex-Boyfriend Slim
AG Jeans, Ex-Boyfriend Slim
5
Fay, 3 Ganci Removable Shearling-Effect Collar
Fay, 3 Ganci Removable Shearling-Effect Collar

You might know her as the old money, ever-so elegant Lily van der Woodsen from CW's Gossip Girl, but the last few years have seen Kelly Rutherford cement herself as a style icon in her own right. On TV, Serena’s mum was a pioneer of quiet luxury - her carefully curated outfits, styled by costume designer Eric Daman (a protégé of none other than the iconic Patricia Field) exuded class, taste and the undeniable power of a wealthy Upper East Side woman.

Rutherford’s personal style mirrors the van der Woodsen aesthetic with luxe knits, stealth wealth shoulder bags and muted colours. Her outfit selfies on Instagram have garnered attention from fans of all ages, with many on TikTok calling her a 'Birkin Mom', a title Lily van der Woodsen would surely be proud to own.

One of our favourite influencers, Ellie Delphine, called her 'the OG Birkin Mom', in a recent Reel, commenting: 'I love that she has remained true to her personal style in spite of trends.'

Sleek, simple, but impactful, part of the draw of Rutherford's signature style is her incorporation of smaller up-and-coming sustainable brands. Featuring names like French label Dépêche-toi and Transylvanian knitwear brand Ami Amalia, her mindful curation offers an invigorating change to the sameness so often seen across style influencers on social media.

Rutherford's lift selfies and daily affirmations are a breath of fresh air. If her newfound Tiktok fandom tells us anything it's that her style icon status is only rising. We can't wait to see what inspo she will deliver us with in 2024.

SHOP: How To Channel Kelly Rutherford's Style Now

1.

Mr Mittens, Cable-Knit Wool Vest

Mr Mittens, Cable-Knit Wool Vest
Price: £119 (was £395)

www.theoutnet.com

Description

Kelly Rutherford's cosiest jumper - cable-knit and cream - is by Mr Mittens. And while we can't

Mr Mittens, Cable-Knit Wool Vest
Price: £119 (was £395)

www.theoutnet.com

2.

Repetto, Lilouh Ballerinas

Repetto, Lilouh Ballerinas
Price: £280

www.repetto.com

Description

These Repetto ballerinas come in so many different shades.

Repetto, Lilouh Ballerinas
Price: £280

www.repetto.com

3.

Soeur, Fusil Teddy-Textured Faux-Fur Gilet

Soeur, Fusil Teddy-Textured Faux-Fur Gilet
Price: £245

www.selfridges.com

Description

Kelly owns this exact gilet by Soeur, which she paired with a plaid skirt and ballet pumps.

Soeur, Fusil Teddy-Textured Faux-Fur Gilet
Price: £245

www.selfridges.com

4.

AG Jeans, Ex-Boyfriend Slim

AG Jeans, Ex-Boyfriend Slim
Price: £246

www.agjeans.com

Description

Kelly gets her straight-leg jeans from AG Jeans, which she tends to pair with suede ankle boots.

AG Jeans, Ex-Boyfriend Slim
Price: £246

www.agjeans.com

5.

Fay, 3 Ganci Removable Shearling-Effect Collar

Fay, 3 Ganci Removable Shearling-Effect Collar
Price: £766 (was £1,095)

www.fay.com

Description

This Fay jacket is very similar to the plaid style worn by Kelly.

Fay, 3 Ganci Removable Shearling-Effect Collar
Price: £766 (was £1,095)

www.fay.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us