These Aesthetic Outfits Are Guaranteed To Get You Noticed On TikTok

You're having a lunchtime scroll, minding your own business, when your head is turned by an outfit idea (or two) on TikTok. We've all been there - and, increasingly, it seems like there's a new aesthetic (a style of dress that's trending on social media) every other week. We've had Barbiecore, dressing in the hottest of hot pinks in preparation for the release of Barbie, cottagecore, dark academia and, of course, Y2K - a look that keeps resurfacing as Gen Z, who were actually still toddlers during the year 2000, continue to mine the turn of the new century for trends. Whatever your preference - are you a butterfly clips or ballet slippers kind of girl? - there's an aesthetic with your name on it. Keep scrolling to see five celebrity favourites.

Y2K

©Getty

The Y2K aesthetic is alive and well on TikTok - and apparently in the wardrobe of Katie Holmes. Yes, really. The actor, famous for giving us the chic-as-hell bradigan - is also a fan of wearing dresses over jeans, something everyone (I mean everyone) was doing in the year 2000. Other items to dig out of your archive: butterfly clips, boob tubes, cargo pants, platform shoes, miniskirts, you get the picture.

1. Reformation, Adalynn Knit Two Piece
Could this boob tube and maxi skirt combo, complete with corsage, be any more Y2K?

Goth Girl

©Getty

Being a goth girl officially got the fashion green light last year with the release of Wednesday. And Jenna Ortega's promo wardrobe - not to mention Christina Ricci's - was a lesson to how to do head-to-toe black in 2023. She's worn a hooded dress from Saint Laurent; a whip-smart leather suit by Dolce & Gabbana; black lace from Valentino. With such a wardrobe, perhaps it should be renamed 'goth woman'.

2. Musier Paris, Linda Lace-Panel Stretch Woven Maxi Dress
This lace slip is giving serious goth girl (but make it summer) vibes.

Barbiecore

©Getty

Viva Magenta is the colour of 2023, but my personal style superstar, Tracee Ellis Ross, got there first with this hot pink take on tailoring by Robert Wun. With the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Barbiecore is set to be the biggest trend of this year.

3. COS, Smocked Linen-Blend Bustier
This hot pink suit from COS, which also comes with a matching blazer if you fancy a three-piece

Balletcore

©@bellahadid

Ever time she wears these satin ballet slippers from Miu Miu, Bella Hadid makes us want to crack out the leg warmers, wrap-around cashmere cardigans and circle skirts over leggings (if you know, you know).

5. Everlane, The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Everlane's Italian leather ballet flats are available in all sorts of delectable shades, but black

6. Arket, Leather Ballerinas
These silver ballerinas are an excellent way to dip your toe into the metallic trend.

Vanilla Girl

©Getty

The vanilla girl aesthetic - the trend for wearing a sumptuous colour palette of panna cotta cream, coffee and biscuit - is big news on TikTok. The A-list fan club includes Meghan Markle, Elle Fanning, Niecy Nash and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, proving that it's anything but boring.

7. Daily Paper, Egret White Phoebe Shirt Dress
There's nothing boring around this buttery shirt dress from Daily Paper.