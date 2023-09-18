  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Best Barbie Halloween Costumes To Recreate This Year

This Barbie is ready for halloween.

Barbie Margot Robbie
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

The Barbie movie came and went, gracing us with what felt like a fever dream of blonde hair and big skirts, seashell necklaces and sequins. Now, for this year's Halloween season, you have the chance to recreate Barbie's vast selection of vibrant outfits, and start sentences with 'this Barbie...' for the whole night. I mean, what could be better? So, we've rounded up the best Barbie halloween costumes for 2023.

The great thing about opting for Barbie as your Halloween theme is that you have options. Whether you're dressing up with your whole friendship group, going solo, or dressing up with your partner, there's a Barbie Halloween costume suitable for every situation. No Barbies left behind...or something like that.

From Cowgirl Barbie, to Disco Barbie, prepare to embrace your childhood and throw yourself into Barbieland once more. Shop the best Barbie Halloween costumes below.

SHOP: The best Barbie Halloween costumes

Dream House Barbie

1. Barbie The Movie Strapless Dress, Zara

checkered dress
Price: £59.99

www.zara.com

Description

The first step to recreating the classic Barbie Dream House look is with a gingham dress, in pink,

checkered dress

2. Square Neck Rosette Check Split Mini Dress, Cider

checkered dress
Price: £23.90

www.shopcider.com

Description

Prefer a mini? Opt for Cider's little tartan dress, which is so Barbie it hurts.

checkered dress

Cowgirl Barbie

3. Barbie Halter Top, Zara

Zara cowgirl outfit
Price: £35.99

www.zara.com

Description

Once more, Zara is coming in clutch with the best Barbie halloween costumes on the market. Shop

Zara cowgirl outfit

4. Barbie™ Full Length Trousers, Zara

Barbie™ Full Length Trousers
Price: £59.99

www.zara.com

Description

Don't forget to pick up the matching trousers!

Barbie™ Full Length Trousers

5. Women's Cowboy Hat, Amazon

Women's Cowboy Hat, Amazon
Price: £3.99

Description

And, top it all off (quite literally) with a white cowboy hat from Amazon.

Women's Cowboy Hat, Amazon

Roller Blade Barbie

6. Barbie Printed Swimsuit, Boohoo

barbie swimsuit
Price: £8 (was £12)

www.debenhams.com

Description

What better way to replicate the Barbie roller-blade look than with a hot pink, Barbie

barbie swimsuit

7. Rhinestone Barbie Mattel Bodysuit, Zara

Rhinestone Barbie Mattel Bodysuit, Zara
Price: £25.99

www.zara.com

Description

Or, opt for this dreamy rhinestone embellished bodysuit from Zara.

Rhinestone Barbie Mattel Bodysuit, Zara

8. Womens Ladies Shiny Lycra Cycling Shorts, Amazon

Womens Ladies Shiny Lycra Cycling Shorts, Amazon
Price: £5.5

Description

You know you want to - these shiny cycling shorts could not get more Barbie if they tried.

Womens Ladies Shiny Lycra Cycling Shorts, Amazon

9. iets frans... Washed Visor, UO

iets frans... Washed Visor, UO
Price: £4.50

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

And, don't forget to protect yourself from the harmful effects of the sun with this pastel pink

iets frans... Washed Visor, UO

10. Impala Lightspeed Inline Skates

roller blades
Price: £179

rollersnakes.co.uk

Description

Plus, the actual skates as worn by Margot Robbie.

roller blades

Swimsuit Barbie

11. Printed Halterneck Swimsuit, M+S

Printed Halterneck Swimsuit
Price: £27.50

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Start the look off with this black and white striped one-piece from M&S, with a halterneck.

Printed Halterneck Swimsuit

12. Round Mod Sunglasses, Claires

white sunglasses
Price: £7.20

www.claires.com

Description

White cat-eye sunglasses? We'll take ten.

white sunglasses

13. Barbie Mattel Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, Zara

Barbie Mattel Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, Zara
Price: £22.85

www.zara.com

Description

Yes - we're still obsessed with the Zara collection, and these earrings will complete your Barbie

Barbie Mattel Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, Zara

Disco Barbie

14. Silver Embellished Jumpsuit, River Island

Silver Embellished Jumpsuit, River Island
Price: £150

www.riverisland.com

Description

The easiest Barbie halloween costume to replicate by far, is disco Barbie. All you need is this

Silver Embellished Jumpsuit, River Island

15. Extro + Vert Cami Wide Leg Jumpsuit, ASOS

Extro & Vert Cami Wide Leg Jumpsuit, ASOS
Price: £50

www.asos.com

Description

Halloweening on a budget? This £50 jumpsuit will do the trick just fine.

Extro & Vert Cami Wide Leg Jumpsuit, ASOS
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us