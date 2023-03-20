The Secret Messages Behind Taylor Swift’s Tour Outfits

Taylor Swift blockbuster tour , The Eras Tour, kicked off this weekend in Glendale, Arizona - and the outfits are the gift that keeps on giving for fans. The Swifties haven't wasted any time decoding each and every one because, compared to most other concerts when the brief is simply to wear beyond-fabulous clothes, Taylor's was all about her different 'eras'.

Sometimes the link between each outfit and era was obvious. For Folklore, her eighth album which was released in 2020, Taylor wore a ruffled dress from Alberta Ferretti. Full-sleeved and free-spirited, its energy was a little bit Daisy Jones & The Six . For a performance of Lavender Haze, a song from Midnights, she wore - you guessed it - a faux-fur coat and a sparkly mini, both in a specially chosen shade of Parma Violet.

Reputation was always going to be an interesting one - and the singer sent a not-so-secret message with a sequinned jumpsuit embellished with multiple serpents by Roberto Cavalli. According to The Harvard Crimson, who conducted a deep dive into the singer's public image, Taylor was dealing with a controversy hat trick at the time of the album's release with a gossip maelstrom involving Kanye West, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry. 'People spammed her social media with the snake emoji, and as a result Swift deleted all of her posts and began the 'reputation' era, during which she reclaimed the snake, did almost no public appearances, and began a new era of her relationship with the media.' Emerging through a smoke cloud wearing the sizzling look, it looks like that's her story and she's sticking to it.