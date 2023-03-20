  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

The Secret Messages Behind Taylor Swift’s Tour Outfits

The Swifties haven't wasted any time decoding each and every one.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

Taylor Swift blockbuster tour, The Eras Tour, kicked off this weekend in Glendale, Arizona - and the outfits are the gift that keeps on giving for fans. The Swifties haven't wasted any time decoding each and every one because, compared to most other concerts when the brief is simply to wear beyond-fabulous clothes, Taylor's was all about her different 'eras'.

Sometimes the link between each outfit and era was obvious. For Folklore, her eighth album which was released in 2020, Taylor wore a ruffled dress from Alberta Ferretti. Full-sleeved and free-spirited, its energy was a little bit Daisy Jones & The Six. For a performance of Lavender Haze, a song from Midnights, she wore - you guessed it - a faux-fur coat and a sparkly mini, both in a specially chosen shade of Parma Violet.

Reputation was always going to be an interesting one - and the singer sent a not-so-secret message with a sequinned jumpsuit embellished with multiple serpents by Roberto Cavalli. According to The Harvard Crimson, who conducted a deep dive into the singer's public image, Taylor was dealing with a controversy hat trick at the time of the album's release with a gossip maelstrom involving Kanye West, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry. 'People spammed her social media with the snake emoji, and as a result Swift deleted all of her posts and began the 'reputation' era, during which she reclaimed the snake, did almost no public appearances, and began a new era of her relationship with the media.' Emerging through a smoke cloud wearing the sizzling look, it looks like that's her story and she's sticking to it.

Gallery

SEE: Taylor Swift's Tour Outfits

Taylor Swift in Alberta Ferretti
1 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

Taylor packed a host of spectacular gowns for The Eras Tour, including this angelic number custom-made by Alberta Ferretti.

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli
2 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

No one does stage sequins like Roberto Cavalli.

Taylor Swift in Alberta Ferretti
3 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

Another custom-made gown from Alberta Ferretti, this time a romantic, ruffled number.

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli
4 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

To perform songs from Reputation, Taylor chose this sizzling black-and-red catsuit by Roberto Cavalli.

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta
5 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

Christian Louboutin boots - knee-highs, naturally - were worn with almost every look (this bodysuit's custom Oscar de la Renta).

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us