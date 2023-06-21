How To Register For Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets

According to official statistics, the likelihood of getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023/2024 The Eras Tour is just 2% meaning that you’re going to have to have your wits about you if you want to get those Taylor Swift tickets and see the Shake It Off queen in all her glory.

Yesterday, after Taylor took to Instagram to inform her 264 million followers of the international dates for her The Eras Tour, the entire world jumped on their phones to try and register for tickets.

Luckily - as massive Taylor Swift fans ourselves – we’ve been working out the best way to go about it and we thought that we’d share our wisdom with you.

Here's how you can register for Taylor Swift concert tickets

Firstly, head to taylorswift.com/tour and register for the dates that you wish to attend.

Whilst the registration process doesn’t guarantee tickets, it definitely helps your chances. In fact, it's believed that registering increases your odds from 2% to 5% which may not seem like much, but it is a bit better…

Step 1 - make sure you have a Ticketmaster account

If you don't already have a Ticketmaster account set one up now, and remember which email address you've used.

Step 2 - fill out the registration form

Register by filling in the form. Make sure you use the email address linked to your Ticketmaster account – you’ll need to make an account if you don’t already have one.

Step 3 - authenticate your registration

Wait for Ticketmaster to authenticate your registration.

Step 4 - set your alarm for 5 July

On 5 July you’ll receive an email letting you know if you’re eligible for presale or if you have to join the waiting list. This email will come from noreply@e-comms.aegpresents.co.uk so make sure you add them to your contacts and safe senders list.

What to do if you're eligible for presale Taylor Swift tickets

If you’re eligible for presale then you’ll receive a purchase link and access code a day prior to the on-sale date.

What to do if you're on the waiting list for Taylor Swift tickets

If you get added to the waiting list then keep checking your emails for an invite to join the sale at a later time.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Finally, here are some top tips from TicketSource about how you can increase your likelihood of getting tickets to Taylor’s The Eras Tour.

Be prepared. Make sure you know the exact date and time that tickets go on sale. It's also good to know which kind of tickets you’re looking for and have your card details to hand to make the purchasing process as smooth and efficient as possible.

Get friends and family involved. Even if they don’t want to go themselves, get them to try for tickets too in order to increase your odds.

Don’t give up. Tickmaster previously crashed when too many Taylor fans headed to the site in an attempt to buy tickets. Even if it says ‘No tickets available’, be patient as some may appear. Don’t refresh the page however as that could lead you to lose your place in the queue.

Only purchase tickets from vendors you trust. With such high demand for tickets, people may be tempted to con Taylor Swift fans. Remember, screenshots of tickets aren’t valid and always send the money after receiving the tickets.

How much are Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets?

For the US part of the tour, tickets started at £227. Re-sale through various ticket vendors however led to a massive jump in price, with some tickets even going for over £1,000.