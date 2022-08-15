The £30 Phone Accessory You Need In Your Life Now, According To The A-list

The latest accessory isn't a pair of shoes that equals a week's rent or, for that matter, a handbag that could cover the cost of a family holiday. The A-list have fallen heard for something much more affordable. You can buy them for as little as £30 - and they'll dial up the fun-factor of any outfit. We're talking about beaded wristlets for your phone.

©Getty

Halfway between a strap and bracelet, these strings of colourful beads have been spotted in the hands of Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato and Vanessa Hudgens, all of whom are paid-up members of the phone wristlet fan club. And theirs all come from one brand: String Ting. The independent business, based in South East London, has become the go-to for beaded wrist straps and, handmade from acrylic, glass and resin beads, there's something to suit all tastes.

Starting at £30, the Night Garden Phone Strap - Gigi Hadid's wristlet of choice which has smiley faces and evil eyes - will boost your mood every time you send a WhatsApp.

Jenner (and Hudgens) both have the brand's Green With Envy Crystal Wristlet, a sparkling strap made from premium-cut crystals, which they both tend to wear with plenty of other jewellery (resin is a favourite right now). It's currently sold out, but there are plenty of other crystal options that are just as 'grammable.

Other brands to look out for include Talis Chains, Chaos and Roxanne Assoulin, whose stackable bracelets are a hit with the maximalist fashion crowd. As well as brightening your outlook, the biggest pro is that (with a bit of luck) you'll never lose your phone again.