The £30 Phone Accessory You Need In Your Life Now, According To The A-list

Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans.

Gigi Hadid phone wristlet strap
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

The latest accessory isn't a pair of shoes that equals a week's rent or, for that matter, a handbag that could cover the cost of a family holiday. The A-list have fallen heard for something much more affordable. You can buy them for as little as £30 - and they'll dial up the fun-factor of any outfit. We're talking about beaded wristlets for your phone.

Gigi Hadid String Ting phone wristlet strap
©Getty

Halfway between a strap and bracelet, these strings of colourful beads have been spotted in the hands of Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato and Vanessa Hudgens, all of whom are paid-up members of the phone wristlet fan club. And theirs all come from one brand: String Ting. The independent business, based in South East London, has become the go-to for beaded wrist straps and, handmade from acrylic, glass and resin beads, there's something to suit all tastes.

Starting at £30, the Night Garden Phone Strap - Gigi Hadid's wristlet of choice which has smiley faces and evil eyes - will boost your mood every time you send a WhatsApp.

Jenner (and Hudgens) both have the brand's Green With Envy Crystal Wristlet, a sparkling strap made from premium-cut crystals, which they both tend to wear with plenty of other jewellery (resin is a favourite right now). It's currently sold out, but there are plenty of other crystal options that are just as 'grammable.

Other brands to look out for include Talis Chains, Chaos and Roxanne Assoulin, whose stackable bracelets are a hit with the maximalist fashion crowd. As well as brightening your outlook, the biggest pro is that (with a bit of luck) you'll never lose your phone again.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Phone Wristlets

String Ting, Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap, £35
1 of 5

Chaos, Pink Love Wrist Strap
2 of 5

Roxanne Assoulin, Bauble Brite Gold-Tone Beaded Phone Charm
3 of 5

Talis Chains, Phone Wristlet Freshwater Pearls
4 of 5

Seree, Knotty Jade Stone Beaded Phone Charm
5 of 5

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us