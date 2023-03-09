Daisy Jones & The Six Outfits Are Causing A Spike For These ’70s Trends – Here’s Where To Shop Them Now

When you think of the 1970s, it's likely you'll picture bell sleeves, flared jeans and maybe one too many ruffles. One series that has taken us back into that time capsule of chaotic rockband camaraderie is Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon Prime Video's new hit TV show.

If you're one of the few that hasn't already binge-watched the first three episodes, you'll have to catch up fast. Starring Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse, to name just a few, the star-studded cast is one to reckon with - as are their outfits.

©Amazon prime video

Costume designer Denise Wingate is the brains behind the wardrobe on the Amazon Prime show, pulling vintage and custom-made looks for an authentic seventies feel. You'll spot classics such as Levi's, as well as boho brands like Free People, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of the band and era - the latter having just released an exclusive Daisy Jones & the Six collection.

While Billy, the band's lead singer, is seen in denim almost all of the time, the female characters more than steal the show in a diverse range of 70s-inspired ensembles. Characters Daisy, Camila and Karen all ooze uncomplicated but chic looks, in everything from kaftans and maxi dresses to tight-fitting flare jeans and oversized shirts, paying appropriate homage to the decade.

No matter your style, we can guarantee that one of the female character's styles will appeal to you. Camila Morrone, playing photographer and girlfriend of Billy, Camila, is rarely seen in anything other than paisley-patterned dresses and tops. On the flip side, Suki Waterhouse takes cool-girl to the extreme in band member Karen, with more low-key androgynous looks, such as black blazers and trousers. And - the star of the show - Daisy (played by Riley Keough), kicks off the series with nonchalant flared jeans, which later turn into silver kaftans and fur Afghan jackets as the show goes on.

©Amazon Prime Video

And it seems these on-screen outfits are what we all want to wear now. According to Pinterest, 'Daisy Jones and the Six aesthetic' has tripled in searches since the show came out, alongside specific trends like 'double denim' (up 150%), 'embroidered jeans' (up 90%) and 'Bohemian outfits' (up 85%). With interest spiking, we could see an influx of boho-chic taking the reins this season. Cowboy boots, after all, have been back for some time.

So, if you want to get as groovy as Daisy Jones and her bandmates, here's where you can shop the '70s rocker aesthetic, including a dupe of that denim patchwork coat.