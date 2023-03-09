Daisy Jones & The Six Outfits Are Causing A Spike For These ’70s Trends – Here’s Where To Shop Them Now

When you think of the 1970s, it's likely you'll picture bell sleeves, flared jeans and maybe one too many ruffles. One series that has taken us back into that time capsule of chaotic rockband camaraderie is Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon Prime Video's new hit TV show.
If you're one of the few that hasn't already binge-watched the first three episodes, you'll have to catch up fast. Starring Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse, to name just a few, the star-studded cast is one to reckon with - as are their outfits.
Costume designer Denise Wingate is the brains behind the wardrobe on the Amazon Prime show, pulling vintage and custom-made looks for an authentic seventies feel. You'll spot classics such as Levi's, as well as boho brands like Free People, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of the band and era - the latter having just released an exclusive Daisy Jones & the Six collection.
While Billy, the band's lead singer, is seen in denim almost all of the time, the female characters more than steal the show in a diverse range of 70s-inspired ensembles. Characters Daisy, Camila and Karen all ooze uncomplicated but chic looks, in everything from kaftans and maxi dresses to tight-fitting flare jeans and oversized shirts, paying appropriate homage to the decade.
No matter your style, we can guarantee that one of the female character's styles will appeal to you. Camila Morrone, playing photographer and girlfriend of Billy, Camila, is rarely seen in anything other than paisley-patterned dresses and tops. On the flip side, Suki Waterhouse takes cool-girl to the extreme in band member Karen, with more low-key androgynous looks, such as black blazers and trousers. And - the star of the show - Daisy (played by Riley Keough), kicks off the series with nonchalant flared jeans, which later turn into silver kaftans and fur Afghan jackets as the show goes on.
And it seems these on-screen outfits are what we all want to wear now. According to Pinterest, 'Daisy Jones and the Six aesthetic' has tripled in searches since the show came out, alongside specific trends like 'double denim' (up 150%), 'embroidered jeans' (up 90%) and 'Bohemian outfits' (up 85%). With interest spiking, we could see an influx of boho-chic taking the reins this season. Cowboy boots, after all, have been back for some time.
So, if you want to get as groovy as Daisy Jones and her bandmates, here's where you can shop the '70s rocker aesthetic, including a dupe of that denim patchwork coat.
SHOP: Pieces You Need To Nail The Daisy Jones And The Six Aesthetic
Straight off of the Free People Daisy Jones & The Six collection is this irresistible coin jacket. So 70s.
Stumbling out of the 'Daisy Jones & The Six' private jet (at this point the band have finally had their break), we see the female protagonist flaunt a daring denim coat. This By Walid choice is a dead-ringer for Daisy's look.
Laid-back, ruffled and effortless. That's the vibe of Daisy's outfits and luckily this top from Free People has the same effect.
Make like Camilla and introduce paisley print into your wardrobe. This Warehouse choice isn't too dissimilar to the maxi dress and tops she wears on the show.
Nothing says rocker like tassels, embroidered flowers and some cowboy boots.
Karen loves a mesh moment and its easy to get your hands on a mesh shirt like this one from Stradivarius.
When it comes to accessories, think big gold hoops with textures and beads to make a statement like these Monica Vinader Deia hoops.
Cool girl keyboard player Karen Sirko (played by Suki Waterhouse) loves a button-up blouse with a flared sleeve - a look to feel dressed-up but still nonchalant.
Go full Woodstock with this fringed jacket in brown from Stradivarius.
On the show, we see Karen on stage in a velvet suit, and - to be honest - they have never gone out of fashion. This rust unisex jacket gives off that perfect androgynous vintage feel. Don't forget the matching trousers, too.
The 70s were all about flares. Flared arms, flared shoulders, flared trousers. A vintage-style pair of flare jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch with a pintuck seam gives the classic nostalgia you're looking for.
Orange and rust hues with elasticated cuffs feel very Camila-inspired in this River Island blouse.
This is the statement coat your wardrobe needs – just add flared jeans and boots.
Dark wash denim, flare trousers, collared neckline and silver rivet features will have you feeling like a lead singer in no time.
Draped in mesh and chiffon capes, we see Daisy take the stage in gorgeous flowing gowns.
Nothing says Daisy Jones & The Six like a pair of cowboy boots to make you feel completely rock 'n roll. These are very similar to the ones Riley Keough wore in the show.
On stage we see Daisy Jones lead the band in a myriad of flowing kaftans, including a stand-out silver choice. You can get a similar look at Aligne in this frill-collar dress.
We don't need an excuse to buy another pair of sunglasses, but these yellow oversized square frames are easy to dress up and down.
Stripes and collars are seen on the show's characters during downtime in-between shows, and you can get the look in this 70s-inspired polo from Reclaimed Vintage.
There may be no better staple than a pair of wide-leg jeans. Having been on the scene extensively in the past few years, Daisy Jones takes us back to the 70s with these. Style up with a lace vest for the full effect.