These Skincare Products From Medik8 Are On Sale This Prime Day (And Totally Worth The Hype)

It’s not often that we fall upon a skincare brand that’s so bloomin' brilliant that we’d happily use every single product in the range forevermore. But that’s exactly what we’ve found in Medik8.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Medik8 Deals
The Amazon Prime Day sale is currently happening, where Prime members can get get amazing discounts on beauty, fashion, tech and more. If you have yet to sign up for Prime, click here to claim a 30-day free trial.
Serious about skincare and backed by science, this beauty brand has garnered a loyal fanbase of in-the-know skincare junkies who praise its impressive results and simple CSA philosophy. That’s using vitamin C and sunscreen during the day and vitamin A at night.
Easy!
What’s more, Medik8 has developed various formulations and textures for the above three categories to cater to various skin concerns and needs. You’ve probably already heard of Crystal Retinal for instance?
Medik8’s stable retinal night serum that's available in four strengths (0.01, 0.03, 0.06 and 0.1% encapsulated retinaldehyde) to allow the skin to build up a tolerance to this superstar anti-ageing ingredient. As well as retinol, the products hero hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, AHAs, BHAs, PHAs and much, much more.
New to Medik8? Let us help you discover the cult classics that we can guarantee will warrant repeat purchases…
SHOP: The Best Medik8 Products
Best Medik8 Skincare Products
Applied twice a week and left overnight, the Sleep Glycolic achieves the brighter, smoother skin of a professional facial from the comfort of your bed. The high concentration of glycolic acid is the key to removing dead skin cells for illuminated skin without drying it out.
Formulated with retinal (a derivative of vitamin A), this potent overnight serum gets to work while you snooze to firm and plump up skin while resurfacing the texture. New to retinal? 0.03% is a good entry-level strength.
The multi-ceramide cream is one of Medik8's cult products, expertly designed to leave your skin feeling hydrated and plump in appearance. It works to eliminate signs of ageing over time and pairs perfectly with Medik8's retinal serums.
Containing multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid, this cult classic drenches the skin with moisture for long-lasting hydration. Vitamin B5 also helps the skin to retain this moisture for a radiant and glowy complexion.
The result of eight years of research, this lightweight serum cream (for day and night) packs a potent punch with traditional retinol and clinical strength retinoic acid. Skin looks brighter, firmer, smoother and happier after just four weeks of use.
Using a stable and lipid form of vitamin C, this powerhouse cream kills two birds with one stone - boosting radiance and glow while also protecting skin from harmful UV rays with SPF30.
No skincare routine is complete without a toner, and Medik8's Press & Glow helps exfoliate your skin leaving it more radiant than ever. Thanks to the PHAs, this formula is also fab for those with sensitive skin, with a staggering 96 per cent saying they experienced no stinging sensations.
With salicylic acid, mandelic acid and natural tea tree oil, this oil-free foaming cleanser takes off the day while unclogging pores and exfoliating skin without causing dryness. A must-try for oily, blemish-prone skin.