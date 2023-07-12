  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Skin

These Skincare Products From Medik8 Are On Sale This Prime Day (And Totally Worth The Hype)

Trust us when we say these products will become your skin's BFF.

Best Medik8 Products
by Emma Stoddart |
Posted

It’s not often that we fall upon a skincare brand that’s so bloomin' brilliant that we’d happily use every single product in the range forevermore. But that’s exactly what we’ve found in Medik8.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Medik8 Deals

The Amazon Prime Day sale is currently happening, where Prime members can get get amazing discounts on beauty, fashion, tech and more. If you have yet to sign up for Prime, click here to claim a 30-day free trial.

1. Medik8 Calmwise Soothing Cleanser, 150ml

medik8 cleanser

Buy now
medik8 cleanser
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30, 50ml

moisturiser

Buy now
moisturiser
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Medik8 Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil

Medik8 Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil

Buy now
Medik8 Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Serious about skincare and backed by science, this beauty brand has garnered a loyal fanbase of in-the-know skincare junkies who praise its impressive results and simple CSA philosophy. That’s using vitamin C and sunscreen during the day and vitamin A at night.

Easy!

What’s more, Medik8 has developed various formulations and textures for the above three categories to cater to various skin concerns and needs. You’ve probably already heard of Crystal Retinal for instance?

Medik8’s stable retinal night serum that's available in four strengths (0.01, 0.03, 0.06 and 0.1% encapsulated retinaldehyde) to allow the skin to build up a tolerance to this superstar anti-ageing ingredient. As well as retinol, the products hero hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, AHAs, BHAs, PHAs and much, much more.

New to Medik8? Let us help you discover the cult classics that we can guarantee will warrant repeat purchases…

SHOP: The Best Medik8 Products

Gallery

Best Medik8 Skincare Products

Best Medik8 Products
1 of 8

Applied twice a week and left overnight, the Sleep Glycolic achieves the brighter, smoother skin of a professional facial from the comfort of your bed. The high concentration of glycolic acid is the key to removing dead skin cells for illuminated skin without drying it out.

Best Medik8 Products
2 of 8

Formulated with retinal (a derivative of vitamin A), this potent overnight serum gets to work while you snooze to firm and plump up skin while resurfacing the texture. New to retinal? 0.03% is a good entry-level strength.

Advanced Night Restore Rejuvenating Multi-Ceramide Night Cream
3 of 8

The multi-ceramide cream is one of Medik8's cult products, expertly designed to leave your skin feeling hydrated and plump in appearance. It works to eliminate signs of ageing over time and pairs perfectly with Medik8's retinal serums.

Best Medik8 Products
4 of 8

Containing multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid, this cult classic drenches the skin with moisture for long-lasting hydration. Vitamin B5 also helps the skin to retain this moisture for a radiant and glowy complexion.

Best Medik8 Products
5 of 8

The result of eight years of research, this lightweight serum cream (for day and night) packs a potent punch with traditional retinol and clinical strength retinoic acid. Skin looks brighter, firmer, smoother and happier after just four weeks of use.

Best Medik8 Products
6 of 8

Using a stable and lipid form of vitamin C, this powerhouse cream kills two birds with one stone - boosting radiance and glow while also protecting skin from harmful UV rays with SPF30.

Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator
7 of 8

No skincare routine is complete without a toner, and Medik8's Press & Glow helps exfoliate your skin leaving it more radiant than ever. Thanks to the PHAs, this formula is also fab for those with sensitive skin, with a staggering 96 per cent saying they experienced no stinging sensations.

Best Medik8 Products
8 of 8

With salicylic acid, mandelic acid and natural tea tree oil, this oil-free foaming cleanser takes off the day while unclogging pores and exfoliating skin without causing dryness. A must-try for oily, blemish-prone skin.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us