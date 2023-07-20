Wait, Now Aldi Are Selling £3 CeraVe Dupes?

While it is often the case that dupes don’t compare to their high-end counterparts, Aldi have amassed consistently good reviews for theirs – suggesting they’re worth at least checking out if you’re disciplined about sticking to a budget. The latest in a long line-up of Lacura duped beauty buys? CervaVe’s Foaming Cleanser, £9.50, already a certified favourite among beauty editors and world-renowned dermatologists such as Dr Alexis Granite.

Launching in UK stores on the 23rd of July is the Lacura Foaming Cleanser, £3.99, the packaging of which bears more than a striking resemblance to CeraVe's much loved line-up. Aldi’s offering takes the form of a gentle foaming gel designed to remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup. It's brimming with niacinamide known for its calming and soothing properties. Our verdict? While Aldi's dupe does make light work of removing make-up, the formula isn’t as rich as the CeraVe original – meaning you’ll have to use more to ensure that your skin is left feeling thoroughly cleansed.

And there's more. Aldi have also duped the cult CeraVe Moisturising Cream, £10, in the form of their Lacura Moisturising Cream, £3.99. Created to protect the skin’s natural barrier, Aldi describe it as ‘fast-absorbing and durable'. It's a good basic moisturiser. It hydrates and leaves skin with a healthy looking sheen. It can be swept across both the face and body, and ups your moisture levels without leaving behind a sticky residue.

The rub for us? CeraVe is already very reasonably priced, the range is broad and every product packs a punch when it comes to skincare benefits. Then again if you go through moisturiser by the gallon - or you're buying for a loved on who does - this may be a budget savvy switch.

Can’t get in store? Scroll on to shop the OGs below. Rest assured – they’ve been duped for a reason.

