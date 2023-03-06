This Tik Tok Favourite Is The £19 Perfume Love Island’s Samie Elishi Wears Before Bed

Phew! We are just a week away from the Love Island final and things are seriously heating up in the villa. Last night's episode proved game-playing and sabotage are rife since the fall-out from Friday night's ranking challenge, but one thing Islanders can certainly rely on are their trusty beauty essentials, which never seem to let them down. After a chaos-filled day, we spotted Islander Samie Elishi detoxing from the drama with the one thing that is guaranteed to help uplift your mood: fragrance.

Settling in for the evening, Samie spritzed Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 68 Perfume, £18.70, over herself and fellow Islanders Rosie and Tanya (who literally swung her arms open and waited to be misted up). It's clearly a dressing room winner, noted by Samie's reaction to the scent – 'Ahh it's amazing!' she quickly says after one sniff of the stuff.

But this scent isn't just popular in the villa, in fact Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush fragrance range is a viral hit that has amassed a cool 117.1M views on TikTok. They're no passing fad and are certainly worth the hype. While there is a good handful to choose from, everything from warm vanilla scents to fruity florals, Samie's go-to is a well-loved bestseller and for good reason.

TheBrazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor™ Perfume Mist is inspired by the lush gardens of Rio where salty oceanic air collides with the florals that call Brazil home. It's bright, sweet and delectable thanks to notes of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and vanilla. Many have likened it to a summer holiday in a bottle, but our favourite comparison is to that of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's wildly popular Baccarat Rouge 540, which comes with an eye watering £235 price tag. If you're looking for a fruiter, tartier equivalent to the cult gourmand scent, without breaking the bank, this mist is a no-brainer for all its addictive qualities – it's no wonder why Samie laces herself with it before getting into bed with her beau.

