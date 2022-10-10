Sephora Launches Its First UK Beauty Advent Calendar – And There’s More Than One

It's October, so you know what that means - anyone who's serious about treating themselves (while saving some serious cash) will be scouring the shelves for the perfect advent calendar for 2022. Whether you have a penchant for a luxurious jewellery advent calendar or prefer something slightly different, all of the biggest brands in beauty are fighting for our attention - and we're loving every minute of it.

The latest brand joining the beauty advent calendar line-up for 2022 is none other than Sephora. Hot off the press that the beauty heavyweight would be landing in the UK (digitally, for now), Sephora has announced not one, but three beauty advent calendars - and a little post-Christmas treat box too, launching soon.

Jam-packed with some of the most-loved brands in beauty, plus a little taste of Sephora's own collection, the news has got beauty fanatics hyped. Worth over £700, you'll be delighted to see products from Medik8, Lancôme, NARS, NEOM, Living Proof and many, many more.

Available to pre-order now, they'll be shipped from 17th October, in line with Sephora's official launch date.

Sephora Advent Calendar 2022 Buy now Sephora/Feel Unique Treat yourself to this multi-brand advent calendar worth over £700. With 34 products inside, you can discover some of the many exciting brands you can expect to see in Sephora. You'll find 17 full-sized products from brands like Augustinus Bader, NARS, Huda Beauty, Medik8, Rodial and The Ordinary.

Sephora Collection WISHING YOU Premium Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Buy now Sephora/Feel Unique The perfect way to sample the beauty goodness available from Sephora's own line. Full of 24 full-sized gifts, this advent calendar is designed for those who love a bit of everything in the beauty world. From make-up to skincare, haircare to accessories, you'll find a new Sephora surprise product every day on the run-up to Christmas.