Harrods 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Could Be Their Best Yet

It’s August – so what better time to discuss the best beauty advent calendars for 2023? While it might seem a little ridiculous to be chatting Christmas so early, the reality is that most brands are dropping (or at least hinting at dropping) their advent calendars right now.
So far? We’ve been swooning over Liberty London, Cult Beauty and Next. Latest on our list of gold-standard beauty advent calendars? It’s got to be Harrod’s Beauty, which is looking set to be another sell-out. Here, we've amassed all you need to know, from how much it costs, to when exactly you can get your hands on it.
How can I sign up for the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
It may be mid-summer, but the pre-order list for the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar opened on the 3rd of August –meaning it’s available to buy right now. The catch? You’ll have to sign up to become a member of the Harrods beauty community at MyBeauty.The brand say it's a great place to turn your purchases into points and redeem exclusive offers.
Shop: The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023
Description
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar has been known to sell out.
What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
There’s 25 products in the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar, each of which as sophisticated and luxurious as we’d come to expect.
Decree Treat Tincture, 30ml Champo Pitta Growth Serum, 30ml
Kylie High Gloss Crystal, full size
Decree Treat Tincture, 30ml
Champo Pitta Growth Serum,30m
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge, full size
EviDenS de Beauté The Night Recovery Solution, 30ml
Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub, 75ml
ReVive Masque Des Yeux Instant Eye Mask, x1
Eve Lom Iconic Original Balm Cleanser, 30ml
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, travel size
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick, full size
Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel, 75ml
Nars Powermatte Lipstick, full size
Living Proof Advanced Dry Shampoo, full size
Sunday Riley CEO Oil, 15ml
Gisou Shampoo and Conditioner, travel Size
Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Shower Oil, 55ml
Floraiku Between Two Trees, 10ml
Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Gel, 15ml
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence, 30ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, 10ml
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, 15ml
Dermalogica Precleanse, 30ml
Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, 30ml
Ren AHA Tonic, 250ml
Bio Effect EGF Serum, 15ml
When does the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?
You can pre-order the advent calendar now, and it will be dispatched around the 1st of September. The hard part? Resisting opening until the 1st of Decemeber.
How much is the Harrods Beauty Calendar?
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar is £250
Is the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?
As expected, the calendar positively bursting with high-end and efficacious brands direct from the opulent Harrods Beauty Hall. With make-up classics from Laura Mercier and luxury skincare from Augustinus Bader, if safe to assume that you’ll not be disappointed. Plus, a reminder of the impressive savings - for just £250 you'll gain over £1,173 worth of products.