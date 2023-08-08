Harrods 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Could Be Their Best Yet

It’s August – so what better time to discuss the best beauty advent calendars for 2023? While it might seem a little ridiculous to be chatting Christmas so early, the reality is that most brands are dropping (or at least hinting at dropping) their advent calendars right now.

So far? We’ve been swooning over Liberty London, Cult Beauty and Next. Latest on our list of gold-standard beauty advent calendars? It’s got to be Harrod’s Beauty, which is looking set to be another sell-out. Here, we've amassed all you need to know, from how much it costs, to when exactly you can get your hands on it.

How can I sign up for the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

It may be mid-summer, but the pre-order list for the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar opened on the 3rd of August –meaning it’s available to buy right now. The catch? You’ll have to sign up to become a member of the Harrods beauty community at MyBeauty.The brand say it's a great place to turn your purchases into points and redeem exclusive offers.

Shop: The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023

What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s 25 products in the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar, each of which as sophisticated and luxurious as we’d come to expect.

Decree Treat Tincture, 30ml Champo Pitta Growth Serum, 30ml

Kylie High Gloss Crystal, full size

Decree Treat Tincture, 30ml

Champo Pitta Growth Serum,30m

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge, full size

EviDenS de Beauté The Night Recovery Solution, 30ml

Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub, 75ml

ReVive Masque Des Yeux Instant Eye Mask, x1

Eve Lom Iconic Original Balm Cleanser, 30ml

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, travel size

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick, full size

Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel, 75ml

Nars Powermatte Lipstick, full size

Living Proof Advanced Dry Shampoo, full size

Sunday Riley CEO Oil, 15ml

Gisou Shampoo and Conditioner, travel Size

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Shower Oil, 55ml

Floraiku Between Two Trees, 10ml

Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Gel, 15ml

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence, 30ml

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, 10ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, 15ml

Dermalogica Precleanse, 30ml

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, 30ml

Ren AHA Tonic, 250ml

Bio Effect EGF Serum, 15ml

When does the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?

You can pre-order the advent calendar now, and it will be dispatched around the 1st of September. The hard part? Resisting opening until the 1st of Decemeber.

How much is the Harrods Beauty Calendar?

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar is £250

Is the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?