Here’s How You Can Win The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

August. The month of sun, sea and…advent calendars? While it might seem incredibly premature to start discussing advent calendars in the middle of summer, beauty aficionados will be only too aware that brands are already dropping their best beauty advent calendars for 2023. Christmas has come early. Literally.

Brands we’ve added to our (admittedly extensive) wish list thus far have included Liberty London, Harrods and Next. Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 which looks set to be their best one yet. Scroll on for all you need to know, from how much it costs, to what’s inside and, most importantly how to get your hands on one.

How can I sign up for the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

You can join the waitlist for the 2023 Cult Beauty advent calendar now. The best part? Three lucky members of the Cult community who sign up will win the advent calendar. Winners will be announced on the 20th of September and you can check out the terms and conditions on their website. Exciting stuff.

Shop: The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023

1. Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 www.cultbeauty.co.uk more Description Not only does the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar contain a seriously impressive 39 products (20 of ... read more

What's in the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

Cult Beauty are yet to confirm what we can expect for this year but if last year’s calendar was anything to go by, then you best believe it’s set to be good – there was everything from Augustinus Bader to Dr Dennis Gross and Jo Loves.

When does the Cult Beauty Calendar Launch in 2023?

You can pre-order the advent calendar now, and we'll come back to you on the exact launch date as soon as we have it.

How much is the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar?

The exact price is TBC, but we suspect it will sit around the £235 mark.

Is the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?

It won’t come as a surprise to know that the Cult Beauty Beauty Advent Calendar is likely to be a sell-out once again - we suspect it'll be well worth the money and brimming with a myriad of covetable beauty treats.