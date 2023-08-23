  1. Home|
Sephora’s £12 Subscription Beauty Box Is Going To Blow Your Mind

For beauty fans, this really is one of the best boxes on the market.

by Sameeha Shaikh |
Ahh Sephora, a beauty lover's treasure trove. A few scrolls through the retailer's website or a stroll through its black and white coloured halls will quickly prove this retail giant is a beauty powerhouse not to be trifled with. News of not one but two brick-and-mortar stores on home soil sent UK fans into a spin and can you blame us? Stocking over 1,400 brands, including established favourites like Pat McGrath LabsRose Inc and Fenty Beauty, it's pretty exciting news that it now offers one of the best beauty boxes on the market.

For those of you who enjoy testing and trialing all sorts of new and exciting products on the market (guilty as charged), allow us to to turn your attention to the Sephora UK Beauty Box. With two options to select –  a one-off purchase or a monthly subscription – this budget-friendly offering allows you to pick up five deluxe samples and is the only beauty subscription service where you’re totally in control.

The offers are as following: you can opt for a one-time purchase for £13.95, pick a three month subscription for £13.50, six months for £12.75, or 12 months for £11.95. Each box allows you the chance to delve into a range of buys including the Sephora Collection, covetable minis and well-known beauty kit staples like Charlotte Tilbury's Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Nars' Bronzing Powder.

Keen to try? Get started with these beauty editor-approved classics found at Sephora.

Shop: The Sephora Beauty Box Buys

1. Sephora Collection Fiber Face Mask Watermelon

Price: £3.99

If it's a 10-minute fix for hydrated, plumped and glowy skin you're after, try this. It boasts

2. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Matte Liquid Lipstick in 01. Classic Red

Price: £12.99

Sephora reports 'red lipstick' has seen an increase of +122% searches year on year. If you're one

3. Sephora Collection Size Up Mascara Travel Size

The well-loved Sephora native, but in miniature form. This easy-to-build formula makes for ultra

4. Fenty Skin Mini Cleanser

Price: £13

Known for hybrid skincare, Fenty Skin's cleanser is a 2-in-1 make-up remover and cleanser that

5. Nars Bronzing Powder

Price: £32.50

The cult sensation is available in a mini 1.2g version for Sephora's box, perfect for bronzing

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us