Sephora’s £12 Subscription Beauty Box Is Going To Blow Your Mind

Ahh Sephora, a beauty lover's treasure trove. A few scrolls through the retailer's website or a stroll through its black and white coloured halls will quickly prove this retail giant is a beauty powerhouse not to be trifled with. News of not one but two brick-and-mortar stores on home soil sent UK fans into a spin and can you blame us? Stocking over 1,400 brands, including established favourites like Pat McGrath Labs, Rose Inc and Fenty Beauty, it's pretty exciting news that it now offers one of the best beauty boxes on the market.

For those of you who enjoy testing and trialing all sorts of new and exciting products on the market (guilty as charged), allow us to to turn your attention to the Sephora UK Beauty Box. With two options to select – a one-off purchase or a monthly subscription – this budget-friendly offering allows you to pick up five deluxe samples and is the only beauty subscription service where you’re totally in control.

The offers are as following: you can opt for a one-time purchase for £13.95, pick a three month subscription for £13.50, six months for £12.75, or 12 months for £11.95. Each box allows you the chance to delve into a range of buys including the Sephora Collection, covetable minis and well-known beauty kit staples like Charlotte Tilbury's Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Nars' Bronzing Powder.

Keen to try? Get started with these beauty editor-approved classics found at Sephora.

Shop: The Sephora Beauty Box Buys

