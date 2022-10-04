The Best Jewellery Advent Calendars For 2022 (And The Dates You Can Buy Them)

It may not even be Halloween yet, but Christmas chocolates are already filling the supermarket aisles. And this includes an array of advent calendars ready and waiting to countdown the big day. Sure, we love chocolate for breakfast during the whole month of December as much as the next person, but we're also a big fan of alternative advent calendars – from gin and biscuits to candles and nail polishes. And want to know another calendar everyone has been lapping up in recent years? Jewellery advent calendars.

Missoma is loved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner (to name a few), so it's no surprise its calendar sells out each year. In fact, it racked up a wait list of thousands of eager fans as soon as it announced the new calendar last month. And it even has a brand new silver version (we told you, silver jewellery is big news right now) and mini baubles, too.

We can't think of a better way to start the day than to unbox new jewellery, but with most calendars ranging between £150-£850 (for Liberty's designer version), we know they're a splurge compared to a Cadbury's edition. The thing is, though, these are necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets you'll wear on heavy rotation, forever. And if you don't want some of them, there's nothing to say you can't gift them as an Xmas pressie to a loved one. Or, you can of course choose to gift the entire box – but, trust us, it'll be hard to give these away when you see how amazing they are.

These are the best jewellery advent calendars for 2022 - and the dates you can actually get them.