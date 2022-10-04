The Best Jewellery Advent Calendars For 2022 (And The Dates You Can Buy Them)

It may not even be Halloween yet, but Christmas chocolates are already filling the supermarket aisles. And this includes an array of advent calendars ready and waiting to countdown the big day. Sure, we love chocolate for breakfast during the whole month of December as much as the next person, but we're also a big fan of alternative advent calendars – from gin and biscuits to candles and nail polishes. And want to know another calendar everyone has been lapping up in recent years? Jewellery advent calendars.
Missoma is loved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner (to name a few), so it's no surprise its calendar sells out each year. In fact, it racked up a wait list of thousands of eager fans as soon as it announced the new calendar last month. And it even has a brand new silver version (we told you, silver jewellery is big news right now) and mini baubles, too.
We can't think of a better way to start the day than to unbox new jewellery, but with most calendars ranging between £150-£850 (for Liberty's designer version), we know they're a splurge compared to a Cadbury's edition. The thing is, though, these are necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets you'll wear on heavy rotation, forever. And if you don't want some of them, there's nothing to say you can't gift them as an Xmas pressie to a loved one. Or, you can of course choose to gift the entire box – but, trust us, it'll be hard to give these away when you see how amazing they are.
These are the best jewellery advent calendars for 2022 - and the dates you can actually get them.
The much-anticipated Missoma calendar is back for yet another year and there's now a silver calendar (for £325) but you'll have to wait until October 6 to get this one. With everything from hoop earrings ready to stack to pendants and beaded bracelets, the 12 days of gifts will make December even more exciting. Want even more good news? If you just want a one-off surprise treat, the brand has just launched mini baubles, too.
Date available: Online now
Say hello to the first-ever jewellery advent calendar by Liberty London. This limited-edition box-of-dreams houses 12 pieces from different designers including Alighieri, Otiumberg, Kenneth Jay Lane and Dinny Hall. Some are customer favourites, and others have been custom-made especially for the calendar. Sure, it's a splurge, but these jewels are actually worth over £1,400 and they'll be loved for a lifetime. Not only this, you could also gift to others - if you can bear parting with any of them, that is!
Date available: October 20
Worth over £600, Astrid & Miyu's 12-day calendar is one not to miss (it sold out so quickly last year, FYI). And with all the brand's favourite ear cuffs, hoops, huggies and studs, it's the perfect pressie for someone who loves to curate an ear party. Not only this, is also has two new exclusive jewellery items along with a £50 voucher you can use online or in-store towards a piercing, welded bracelet or even a tattoo! If you want to extend the fun, you can also get a 24-day calendar in gold or silver for £590.
Date available: October 13
The do-it-all calendar by Estella Bartlett is basically the perfect Christmas gift in one package. With everything from necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories to a card holder and candle, is isn't just for the jewellery fans. At £150, it actually includes over £258 worth of pieces from the London-brand, so it's very reasonable for what you get. In silver or gold, depending on your taste, this pretty box has a little something for everyone.
Date available: Now
London-born brand Abbott Lyon is known for its personalised jewellery, and for 2022, it has just launched a new advent calendar that you can make your own. Whether it's for your mum, sister, friend, or yourself (no judgement here), you can get the jewellery inside with a chosen initial and birthstone. To make it even more special, you can even get a name added on the front of the box. With over £500 worth of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets for £250, this will make the perfect present for magpies.
Date available: Now
A go-to for the best lamps, statement chairs and kitchen accessories, Oliver Bonas should also not be overlooked for its jewellery offering. With styles you'll wear each and every day, there's bound to be so many you like from its selection of necklaces, rings and earrings. It also comes with little charms so you can customise each piece to make it your own. Don't throw the box away, either, each numbered drawer has a sun design on the back so you can flip them round and use to store your jewellery all year round.
Date available: Mid-November
We guarantee if you wear an item of jewellery from New York-based brand Mignonne Gavigan, everyone will ask you where you got it from. Statement, fun and made to be noticed, you can now get all the best-sellers in one go thanks to the arrival of the first-ever advent calendar. Expect 12 stunning pieces including look-at-me earrings, crystal-adorned necklaces and stackable bracelets. It's worth over £900, but you can pre-order it now for £350.
Date available: Mid-October