The Rituals Premium Advent Calendar 2023 Is Truly Worth Your Money – And We Can Prove It

As we bid farewell to summer, it's time to shift our gaze toward the world of winter festivities. While some might deem this transition a tad premature given the lingering September sunshine, the truth is, most brands have already launched their advent calendars. At the very zenith of our Christmas wish list right is the Rituals Premium Advent Calendar. Trust us, it's not merely impressive; it's downright iconic. Lets just say if this calendar wasn't on your Christmas list already, then it will be after seeing why it's so good...

For the past few years, Rituals has been rewriting the rules of the game, creating a meaningful way to unwind and countdown the days to Christmas. This year, the calendar is bigger – and better – than ever. At £186.90, it boasts an overall value of more than £295.50 thanks to a roster of products that span home fragrances, skincare, pampering and more.

What's In the Rituals Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023?

Behind each of these 24 houses is a delightful treat, including eight full-sized products, LED Christmas lights and Rituals Cosmetics' private collection bestsellers; serums, body mists, balms, scrubs - you name it. Scroll on for all the details.

How can I sign up for the Rituals Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023?

You can buy it on the Rituals website now. Run, don't walk.

Why is it worth the hype? Our verdict:

Renee Washington, digital beauty and fashion assistant:

'As you get older the Christmas spirit dims each year but opening these doors bring back that little bit of magic. Being a beauty enthusiast, I've had my fair share of advent calendars but I can safely say this one is totally worth it. I don't want to give too much away, but there is truly something for everybody. I'm fighting the urge of not unboxing them all before Christmas day!'

SHOP: The Rituals Premium Advent Calendar 2023

Consider this your official spoiler alert...

The Full Rituals Premium Advent Calendar Product List:

The Ritual of Namaste Anti-Ageing Serum 10ml

Savage Garden Home Perfume 50ml

Fortune Balms - Repair for giftset

The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream 100ml

The Ritual of Hammam Body Scrub 125g

The Ritual of Hammam Foaming Shower Gel

The Ritual of Mehr Hair & Body Mist 20ml

Sticks for Mini Fragrance Sticks Private Collection Black

Smooth Violet Mini Fragrance Sticks Bottle

Sweet Jasmine Hand Wash 110ml

Sweet Jasmine Kitchen Hand Balm 85ml

The Ritual of Jing Night Rescue Hand Mask

Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Savage Garden

The Ritual of Namaste Skin Brightening Face Exfoliator 30ml

Amsterdam Collection Car Perfume

Travel Rêve de Hanami 15ml for Advent

The Ritual of Karma Body Lotion Mousse

The Ritual of Karma Refreshing Spray

Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Smooth Violet

The Legend of The Dragon Gold Foaming Shower Gel

Sport Anti-Dryness Body Lotion 70ml

The Ritual of Ayurveda Rich Body Oil

Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Orris Mimosa

Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Wild Fig

Christmas Ornament 2023 - Tassel

The Legend of The Dragon Home Perfume 50ml