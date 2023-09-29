The Rituals Premium Advent Calendar 2023 Is Truly Worth Your Money – And We Can Prove It

As we bid farewell to summer, it's time to shift our gaze toward the world of winter festivities. While some might deem this transition a tad premature given the lingering September sunshine, the truth is, most brands have already launched their advent calendars. At the very zenith of our Christmas wish list right is the Rituals Premium Advent Calendar. Trust us, it's not merely impressive; it's downright iconic. Lets just say if this calendar wasn't on your Christmas list already, then it will be after seeing why it's so good...
For the past few years, Rituals has been rewriting the rules of the game, creating a meaningful way to unwind and countdown the days to Christmas. This year, the calendar is bigger – and better – than ever. At £186.90, it boasts an overall value of more than £295.50 thanks to a roster of products that span home fragrances, skincare, pampering and more.
What's In the Rituals Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023?
Behind each of these 24 houses is a delightful treat, including eight full-sized products, LED Christmas lights and Rituals Cosmetics' private collection bestsellers; serums, body mists, balms, scrubs - you name it. Scroll on for all the details.
How can I sign up for the Rituals Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023?
You can buy it on the Rituals website now. Run, don't walk.
Why is it worth the hype? Our verdict:
Renee Washington, digital beauty and fashion assistant:
'As you get older the Christmas spirit dims each year but opening these doors bring back that little bit of magic. Being a beauty enthusiast, I've had my fair share of advent calendars but I can safely say this one is totally worth it. I don't want to give too much away, but there is truly something for everybody. I'm fighting the urge of not unboxing them all before Christmas day!'
SHOP: The Rituals Premium Advent Calendar 2023
Consider this your official spoiler alert...
The Full Rituals Premium Advent Calendar Product List:
The Ritual of Namaste Anti-Ageing Serum 10ml
Savage Garden Home Perfume 50ml
Fortune Balms - Repair for giftset
The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream 100ml
The Ritual of Hammam Body Scrub 125g
The Ritual of Hammam Foaming Shower Gel
The Ritual of Mehr Hair & Body Mist 20ml
Sticks for Mini Fragrance Sticks Private Collection Black
Smooth Violet Mini Fragrance Sticks Bottle
Sweet Jasmine Hand Wash 110ml
Sweet Jasmine Kitchen Hand Balm 85ml
The Ritual of Jing Night Rescue Hand Mask
Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Savage Garden
The Ritual of Namaste Skin Brightening Face Exfoliator 30ml
Amsterdam Collection Car Perfume
Travel Rêve de Hanami 15ml for Advent
The Ritual of Karma Body Lotion Mousse
The Ritual of Karma Refreshing Spray
Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Smooth Violet
The Legend of The Dragon Gold Foaming Shower Gel
Sport Anti-Dryness Body Lotion 70ml
The Ritual of Ayurveda Rich Body Oil
Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Orris Mimosa
Advent Mini Candle Private Collection - Wild Fig
Christmas Ornament 2023 - Tassel
The Legend of The Dragon Home Perfume 50ml
As you can see, you won't be disappointed.