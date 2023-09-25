The MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023 Is Under £200, Worth Over £485 – And It’s Available Now

You may think it's too early to start thinking about – dare we say it – Christmas, but the brand new legion of stellar advent calendars for 2023 are already selling fast. They are as indulgent, luxurious and generous as you would hope, and our sights are set on the latest one on the scene: The MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar.

Hot on the heels of other sought after advent calendars like Sephora’s advent calendar and Charlotte Tilbury's new beauty advent calendar, MAC Cosmetics' much-loved and box-ticking offering, the 2023 'Frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar, is worth over £485 (but is less than £200).

MAC Cosmetics The 2023 'Frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar

A true contender in the category of make-up advent calendars, the MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar is brimming with products that will help create a plethora of looks, whether it's for the festive season ahead or everyday subtle glam. So, if you're gifting it to a loved one or rightfully treating yourself, you won't be disappointed.

What's In MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar?

There are 24 products sitting behind each of the red cardboard doors in this calendar, including an impressive 21 full-sized products. You can expect a mix of MAC Cosmetic heroes like the viral MacStack Mascara and Retro Matte Lipstick and newbies that have been well received – we're talking about the Hyper Real Serumizer, of course. With a very decent mix of skin prep products and make-up buys, this generous kit will certainly cover all the bases. Scroll on for all the details, from how much it costs, and, most importantly, a sneak peek at what’s inside.

