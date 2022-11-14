Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum Reveals The £18 Kit Behind Her Signature Lip Look

Made In Chelsea's newcomer Issy Francis-Baum has already made her mark on the reality show's 24th season, currently showing at 9pm every Monday evening on E4. Her first storyline of note involved falling hard for resident lothario Miles Nazaire - the romance was not to be - before she quickly picked herself back up and formed a few firm friendships in the borough. Her loyal fan base grew quickly - she has 71.2k followers on Instagram and counting - and everything points to her being an MIC regular, not least the sway she holds in the beauty sphere.

Next up, speaking exclusively to Grazia, Issy reveals the secret to her go-to lip look. Shade-wise Issy mostly errs on the rosy side of nude, a subtle blush shade, that she uses to very slightly over-line her lips to add fullness. 'I love Refy's Lip Sculpt Kit, £18,' she says.

The brainchild of globally-renowned influencer Jess Hunt, Refy has served up make-up hit after make-up hit since its Brow Sculpt launch in 2020. Lip Sculpt offers a long-lasting route to fuller lips and TikTok is already on board. The product soon went viral when TikTokers the world over started putting its promise to last 10 hours to the test. Discover their findings here. Already sold? Shop Issy's go-to lip buy below:

