‘You Smell Nice!’: Issy Francis-Baum’s Favourite Perfume Just Got A Mention On Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea is back for its 24th season - watch the show every Monday night at 9PM on E4 - and here for the ride is brand new cast member Issy Francis-Baum. Issy has already made her mark on the reality TV drama. After dating fan favourite Miles Nazaire during a series special filmed in Mallorca, Issy returned back to the UK to continue filming. The first three episodes see her square up to MIC mainstay Maeva D'Ascanio, subsequently make up with Maeva and - in one particular scene - make such a next-level first fragrance impression that returning cast member Melissa Tattam exclaimed, 'Oo you smell nice!'.

It's not often that individual beauty products get a share of the Made In Chelsea spotlight - even though fans have been calling for the identity of Issy's go-to eyeliner to be revealed, call off the search, Issy lets us into her eyeliner technique and product recommendations here.

No, that right seems to be reserved for blow-dry bars and nail salons only, and no, the show didn't showcase the bottle or even mention the brand name, but it benefited from some pretty valuable airtime nonetheless. Plus, why bother getting into specifics when Grazia can do just that?

Sitting down with Grazia to talk all things beauty, Issy revealed the identity of the fragrance that reels in those dazzling compliments on the daily, and it's none other than Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Eau de Parfum, £85.96 for 80ml, which is currently available on Sephora's UK site for 15% less than its recommended retail price. 'I wear it all the time,' says Issy, 'it's definitely my favourite right now.'

The fragrance cocktails notes of tuberose and sambac jasmine with moreish hints of tonka bean and cocoa. On skin it's modern, sweet and sexy. The iconic shoe-shaped bottle makes a statement on your dressing table too. Shop the showstopper below:

