Made In Chelsea Bronde: How To Lock Down The Show’s Biggest Hair Colour Trend

If you're keeping up with Made In Chelsea's 24th season - currently showing on E4 at 9pm every Monday evening - you might have noticed that a new hair trend has entered the borough. Meet the Made In Chelsea bronde. Unfamiliar with the term? Bronde is where blonde meets brunette in the hair colour world, it's a seamless, sun-kissed-style hair colour that pairs cool, chestnut tones with subtle highlights. And it seems this season's MIC cast members are big bronde fans. Take Melissa Tattam, for example.

A natural brunette, Melissa made her MIC return this season, fresh from a breakup, flaunting a relatively new set of gleaming honeyed highlights. Then there's Yasmine Zweegers, who made her show debut midway through this season. Yasmine's look is a masterclass in root-to-tip highlights and money pieces - dyed face framing sections of hair. Inga Valentiner, Emily Blackwell and Maeva D'Ascanio also feature in Made In Chelsea's bronde cohort.

Feeling inspired? Grazia spoke to Katie Freeman - colourist at Larry King - is a huge fan of bronde, and notes they're incredibly popular at the moment, both in and outside of Chelsea.

Why is bronde so popular at the moment?

'It's a very flattering colour for autumn,' says Katie, 'it's low-maintenance - you don't have to book in for a root retouch every few weeks - it looks effortless and lived-in.' 'A lot of clients ask me for a bronde look,' continues Katie, 'as a brunette myself I'm familiar with the usual dilemma of choosing a hair colour, of wanting a touch of blonde but not wanting to go too blonde for fear of looking washed out, or of the colour going brassy.' 'Another thing to note,' says Katie, 'is that going bronde is a lot kinder to your hair than going blonde, in general it doesn't require tonnes of bleaching or dying.'

If there's a bronde look on Made In Chelsea that you're keen to emulate, scroll on down. Katie decodes every bronde iteration on the show, and tells you what to ask for at your next hair colour appointment:

Every Bronde Look On Made In Chelsea And How To Ask For It At Your Next Colour Appointment