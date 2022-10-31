A TikToker Just Tested Out The £18 Lip Liner That Promises To Last 10 Hours And The Results Are In

If you're a habitual lip liner wearer it'll likely you've lost count of how many times you reapply it throughout the day. Any lip liner obsessive knows the score - whether leaving the house, alighting at the next station, prepping for your meeting or readying yourself for the next photo-opp, you revert to the same routine time and time again : mirror out, liner on. However adept at reapplying it you are, there's no denying the allure of a lip liner that promises to last - almost - all day.

Enter the Refy Lip Sculpt, £18, a dual ended Lip Liner and Setter, which is taking social media by storm. It promises to last for 10 hours and TikTokers are putting it to the test. TikToker Amelia Olivia cites this new buy as her favourite liner and decided to put it through its paces. After nine hours of wear she says, 'all of the actual lip liner is still in tact, so you could just wack some gloss on, but the lip liner is still there.'

Watch: TikToker Amelia Olivia Puts The 10 Hour Lip Liner To The Test

Amelia uses the shade Rosewood (a mid-tone fleshy pink) but there are six natural shades to choose from, including three with brown undertones and three with pink undertones. Favourites so far appear to be Taupe and Fawn so far.

The lip liner itself serves up a creamy, blendable finish that has been developed to feel lightweight. The game-changer is the inclusion of the brand's world first lip liner setter, a unique formula that lends the lip liner longevity. It's this formula which allows for a smooth smudge-proof finish. Shop the viral buy below:

Shop: The 10 Hour Lip Liner Taking TikTok By Storm