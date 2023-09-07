Here’s Our Review Of The Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2023

Here at Grazia we know a thing or two about the best beauty advent calendars. This year (despite it being September) we’ve already seen a myriad of new launches from some of the best brands going - think Liberty London, Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Cult Beauty and Space NK to name a few. And one brand that’s already amassed a considerable flurry of excitement online? It’s Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, and, spoiler alert, we think it’s set to be a sell-out.

For the past few years the advent calendar offering from Charlotte Tilbury has turned into something of a cult phenomenon the world over. Time and time again it has form for selling out. Considering it but aren’t yet sure you can be tempted? That’s where Grazia come in. Not only have we become privy to all you need to know about Charlotte Tilbury’s 2023 advent calendar, but we’ve also managed to get our hands on a sample - meaning we can give you our honest review. So scroll on for all the details, from when it launches, to how much it costs, and, most excitingly, a sneak peek at what’s inside.

How can I sign up for the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

Rumour has it you can enjoy early exclusive access to the advent calendar on the Charlotte Tilbury App: Easy Beauty For You from 12th September 2023. In the meantime, you can join the waitlist here to be notified as soon as it drops online.

Shop: The Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar, 2023

What's in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s a mixture of 12 travel and full-size iconic products designed to ‘make you look and feel like a star.’ Favourites include a travel sized Magic Cream and the social media sensation Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray - if a glowing complexion is your MO then you’ll likely already be well acquainted with these radiance enhancing heroes.

When does the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?

There’s early exclusive access on the Charlotte Tilbury App: Easy Beauty For You from 12th September 2023. And don’t forget to join the waitlist here to be the first to get yours as soon as it lands online.

How much is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar?

The 2023 Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar costs £160

Is the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar worth it? Here’s our verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

'One for the beauty aficionado– this one is going right to the top of my wish list. Not only does it feel and look luxurious (the box alone is a glittering delight), but trust me when I say there’s something magical behind each and every door. I’m keen not to give too much of the game away (the joy is in the surprise, after all) but I’ll share some of my favourites. Door one was indicative of what joys to expect - a Collagen Lip Bath in the fan favourite ‘Walk Of No Shame’. Naturally, my lips looked and felt plumped up and moisturised. Other stand outs were the Airbrush Setting Spray, the Pillow Talk Mascara and a the dinky Magic Cream which is perfect for travelling. My only gripe? Waiting until Christmas day to peek behind each and every door - it’s going to be a tough one. '

Overall rating

It's a five out of five from me. Come on dahhhling, you could expect nothing less from Charlotte herself.