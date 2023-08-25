The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Looks Set To Be Their Best Yet

While we’re still in the midst of summer, it’s officially beauty advent calendar season - believe it or not. Late August is the time where brands tease launch dates and waitlists galore. So far, we’ve had details on the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 and the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – all of which boast some gold-standard treats that we're eager to get our hands on. The latest calendar on our wish list? It’s the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – and, unsurprisingly, it’s packed full of goodies sure to satiate the tastebuds of every beauty aficionado.

And good news, as we've compiled everything you need to know about Space NK’s advent offering this year. From what’s inside, to how you can register, and how much it costs, scroll on for all the answers. And watch this space for any updates.

How can I sign up for the Space NK beauty advent calendar 2023?

According to Space NK you can sign up for the waitlist now. This will allow for early access when the calendar officially launches. The best part? When you do sign up you can enter their Christmas competition - for every friend you have sign up you’ll increase your chances of winning one of several amazing prizes - the more sign ups you generate, the greater chance you have of winning. There’s every excuse to share the love.

Shop: The Space NK Beauty Calendar, 2023

What's inside the Space NK advent calendar 2023?

Details haven't been released yet, but we do think we've spotted a Byredo candle and a Vieve Bronzer, which, we're sure you'll agree, make for a good duo to begin with.

A Sneak Peek Inside the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

When does the Space NK beauty advent calendar launch in 2023?

All we’ve been told is ‘details are dropping soon.’ So watch this space - and we’ll be the first to let you know as soon as we have an update.

How much is the Space NK beauty advent calendar?

The Space NK beauty Advent Calendar is priced at £235

Is the Space NK beauty advent calendar worth it?

Space NK never disappoint when it comes to their beauty offerings - it only takes one visit to store to see the treasure trove of products that they offer. And this advent calendar looks set to be brimming with them.